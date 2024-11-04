Dentalcorp to Deploy Leading AI Solutions Across its Network to Enhance Patient Care and Practice Performance

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (“Dentalcorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: DNTL) and VideaHealth, Inc. (“VideaHealth”), a leader in dental AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that will allow Dentalcorp to deploy artificial intelligence technology to advance patient care across its nationwide network of dental practices. This partnership marks a notable milestone in Dentalcorp's long-term growth agenda and is expected to allow the Company to set new benchmarks for clinical excellence and operational efficiency across its network.

By integrating VideaHealth’s AI-powered technology into Dentalcorp’s existing suite of digital solutions, Dentalcorp expects to realize the following benefits across its network:

Comprehensive detection of dental conditions, leading to earlier interventions and improved patient outcomes.

Improved patient education and engagement through AI-generated visual aids and explanations, leading to higher case acceptance rates.

Streamlined clinical workflows, allowing dental professionals to operate more efficiently.

Enhanced consistency in diagnoses across practitioners, reducing variability in care.

Advanced prediction of disease progression to better assess patient risk and inform treatment planning.

“We have always been committed to providing our practices with best-in-class technology to support superior patient care. We believe that our partnership with VideaHealth represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to transform our network. By leveraging AI, we expect to not just improve diagnostics, but enhance the entire patient experience and support our practitioners in delivering the highest standard of care,” said Graham Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of Dentalcorp.

Dentalcorp’s decision to partner with VideaHealth follows an extensive pilot program where a select group of Dentalcorp practices rigorously evaluated various AI solutions across a number of clinical, operational, financial and regulatory factors. VideaHealth’s advanced AI capabilities, robust data protection measures and established industry relationships, contributed to their impressive performance across every dimension during this pilot program and made them the ideal partner for this next phase of Dentalcorp’s growth plan.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dentalcorp, a leader in the Canadian dental industry. Our shared vision of leveraging technology to improve oral health aligns perfectly. By combining Dentalcorp's extensive network and commitment to excellence with our AI expertise, we will be setting a new standard for dental care in Canada and beyond,” said Florian Hillen, CEO and Founder of VideaHealth.

About Dentalcorp

Dentalcorp is Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and leading experiences. Dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada’s most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, Dentalcorp offers professionals the opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit Dentalcorp.ca.

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is at the forefront of bringing AI to dentistry, partnering with dental professionals to improve patient care, strengthen patient relationships, and drive practice growth. VideaHealth's AI-powered platform is used by dental professionals across North America to analyze millions of patients annually, supporting clinicians in identifying and treating critical dental conditions. Headquartered in Boston and backed by leading venture capital firms, VideaHealth is committed to transforming dental care through innovative AI solutions. For more information, visit videa.ai.

