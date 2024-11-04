Eye Health America Announces Strategic Partnership with Bowden Eye & Associates, Expanding Presence into Eastern Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eye Health America (EHA), a leading integrated eyecare platform in the Southeastern United States, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Bowden Eye & Associates, a renowned ophthalmology practice in Jacksonville, Florida. This collaboration marks EHA’s 25th partnership and introduction into the Jacksonville market.

Founded by Dr. Frank W. Bowden III, a distinguished cornea specialist and surgeon, Bowden Eye & Associates has served Northeast Florida for over two decades. With multiple Jacksonville locations, including Northside, Southside, St. Johns, and Eye Surgery Center of North Florida, the practice offers a wide range of comprehensive and specialty eye care services, including LASIK surgery, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, corneal transplants, dry eye treatment, general eye exams, and optical services.

“Our partnership with Eye Health America will enable continuity of cutting-edge specialty eye care services to the Northeast Florida community with the compassion and expertise which we have cultivated over the past 24 years,” said Dr. Bowden. “We are excited to work with Eye Health America as they share our commitment to organizational excellence and practice structure. “

As Eye Health America’s second partnership in Florida over the last 12 months, the alliance with Bowden Eye & Associates underscores the organization’s momentum in nurturing meaningful affiliations across the state.

“I am very proud of my team including Sarah Darbandi, M.D., Jerry Robben, O.D., Natasha Krzyanoswki, O.D., Philip Griffith, O.D., Thara Abu-Mallouh, O.D. and Patti Barkey, COE along with our supportive staff. Our practice platform should be a great addition to the Eye Health America network, and we look forward to the pending growth,” said Dr. Bowden.

“We are thrilled to bring Bowden Eye & Associates into the Eye Health America family. Dr. Bowden and his team have long been recognized for their leadership in eye care, and we are eager to work together to bring innovative, patient-centered care to even more communities across the Southeast,” said John Swencki, Co-CEO of Eye Health America. “This partnership represents an important milestone in our mission to deliver top-tier eyecare services throughout the region.”

Together, Eye Health America and Bowden Eye & Associates will leverage their commitment to clinical excellence and innovation to elevate patient care across the region.

About Eye Health America

Eye Health America partners with leading ophthalmology and optometry practices across the Southeastern United States to provide comprehensive medical and surgical eye care services. EHA's network offers a full spectrum of services including medical eye care, surgery centers, optical shops, and clinical research. The organization is led by an experienced team of healthcare veterans, including Co-CEOs Mary Lou Parisi and John Swencki; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cathleen McCabe; Chief Financial Officer Kevin Becker; and Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Sieffert, along with a leadership team that features members from many of its partner practices.

About Bowden Eye & Associates

Bowden Eye & Associates is a Jacksonville-based ophthalmology practice known for providing a wide range of specialized eye care services. Led by Dr. Frank W. Bowden III, the practice has built a reputation for its expertise in LASIK, cataract, and glaucoma surgeries, as well as advanced corneal treatments. Bowden Eye & Associates operates across multiple locations, serving thousands of patients annually.