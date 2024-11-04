Rontec Expands Access to Cash Through Extended Relationship with NCR Atleos

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Rontec has extended its relationship with Atleos. Rontec leverages Atleos’ Cashzone Network to provide ATMs throughout their forecourts, enabling their thousands of customers each day to withdraw cash free of charge.

Rontec is the UK’s second largest independent forecourt operator with 267 petrol stations throughout the country under the Esso, BP and Shell brands. With the extended collaboration, Atleos will upgrade all their ATMs across Rontec locations, to increase traffic onsite and create more value for customers.

“With Atleos as a strategic partner, we have been able to effectively maximize ATM usage and drive traffic throughout our sites,” said Giles Taylor, Managing Director of Rontec. “Atleos’ machines are secure, intuitive and highly available, allowing us to provide reliable, convenient customer experiences. We look forward to this next stage of innovation and collaboration.”

“By working with us, Rontec is widening financial access, delivering surcharge-free access to cash to its loyal customers,” explained Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for Atleos. “The implementation of our ATMs at Rontec’s petrol stations helps to strengthen loyalty, drive revenue and create a competitive differentiator across their retail network.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

