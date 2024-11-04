Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG Appoints Kiewit as EPC Contractor

HOUSTON & BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas LNG Brownsville LLC (“Texas LNG”), a four million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC (“Glenfarne”), has selected Kiewit, through its subsidiaries Kiewit Engineering Group Inc. and Kiewit Energy Group Inc., to lead the engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) of Texas LNG under a lump-sum turnkey (“LSTK”) structure. Additionally, Texas LNG will work with Kiewit to promptly complete the pre-final investment decision (“FID”) engineering required for the project to proceed to a FID, which aligns with Texas LNG’s recent announcement of selling sufficient offtake for a FID.

Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne, and Co-President of Texas LNG, remarked, “Texas LNG received immense interest from world-class contractors that wanted to be involved in the project. Kiewit’s proposal, capability, and partnership vision for Texas LNG, as well as their significant execution and implementation expertise on the US Gulf Coast, made a substantial impression on our project team. We look forward to working with them.”

“Kiewit is excited to partner with Glenfarne to deliver this crucial LNG project in the region,” said Eric Gutierrez, executive vice president, Kiewit Energy Group Inc. “Our extensive experience delivering complex, integrated LNG EPC projects for our clients continues to be a differentiator for our company. We appreciate the opportunity to work with a client committed to developing important energy infrastructure opportunities in the U.S.”

Glenfarne Energy Transition, a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, is the majority owner and managing member of Texas LNG. The Glenfarne Energy Transition LNG portfolio also includes the 8.8 MTPA Magnolia LNG export facility under development in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG is a 4 MTPA LNG export facility to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas and a subsidiary of global energy transition leader, Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC. Texas LNG is led by an experienced team committed to creating one of the cleanest, lowest emitting LNG export facilities in the world through electric motor drives. Additional information about Texas LNG may be found on its website at www.texaslng.com.

About Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC

Glenfarne Energy Transition is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, Texas, with offices in Dallas, Texas; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Barcelona, Spain; and Seoul, South Korea. Glenfarne Energy Transition aims to address the “here and now” global energy transition through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Renewables, and Grid Stability. The company’s seasoned executives, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy infrastructure assets throughout North and South America. For more information, please visit www.GlenfarneEnergyTransition.com.

About Kiewit

Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Guam. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including transportation; power; oil, gas and chemical; water; marine; building; industrial and mining. Kiewit had 2023 revenues of $17.1 billion and employs 31,100 staff and craft employees.