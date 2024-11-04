HCLTech Announces New AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore in Partnership with Singapore Economic Development Board

SINGAPORE & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the creation of a new Singapore-based AI/Cloud Native Lab. HCLTech’s Lab in Singapore will be the company’s fifth in its global network, expected to open in 2025.

The Lab, joining others in the US, UK, Germany and India, will be supported by EDB and assist enterprises in the region in accelerating their AI initiatives through HCLTech’s comprehensive suite of integrated AI and GenAI offerings, including AI Force and AI Foundry. The Lab in Singapore will also partner with Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic to collaborate on transferring knowledge and nurturing young talent and mid-career individuals In AI.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, made the announcement today at an event with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information of Singapore and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). Senior academic members from Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic also attended the event.

“Our Labs are a conducive starting point for enterprises that want to embark on a collaborative journey to develop blueprints for AI and GenAI-led efficiencies, new business capabilities, skilling roadmaps and overall organizational competitive advantage with a pragmatic approach,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech. “We are very excited to add Singapore to our network, which will go a long way in further strengthening Singapore’s position as a regional hub for AI innovation,” he added.

Singapore has made significant strides in helping companies adopt and innovate with AI across sectors including financial services, manufacturing and SMEs. In 2023, the Singapore government launched the Singapore National AI Strategy 2.0, highlighting its commitment to leading global AI innovation. This strategy aims to build a trusted and responsible AI ecosystem.

“DISG has been driving the adoption of AI across key industries and Singapore-based corporates, and HCLTech’s AI Lab supports this mission,” said Mr Philbert Gomez, Executive Director, Digital Industry Singapore (DISG). “We are pleased to partner with HCLTech for the launch of its AI Lab in Singapore, which provides enterprises with the tools to rapidly experiment with and scale AI solutions to unlock new business value from Singapore.”

HCLTech has been operating in Singapore for over four decades, building a strong technology presence and working with many notable clients. Singapore is the hub for HCLTech's Southeast Asia operations and has led technological advancements, including Asia's first Wi-Fi-based patient tracking system and various projects for the Singapore government.