Bublup Selected as The Divorce Allies Platform for Empowering Individuals With Secure Divorce Documentation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bublup, an innovative cloud platform oﬀering a secure and customizable space for versatile content management is excited to announce a strategic partnership with The Divorce Allies™, a dedicated group of divorce experts providing solution-based advice, resources, and community support.

In the emotionally and logistically complex process of divorce, the need for secure and organized document management is critical. The Divorce Allies™, committed to helping women take ownership of their lives before, during and post-divorce, has partnered with Bublup to oﬀer a content management platform to their clients. Bublup is an all-in-one secure tool where their clients can store any type of data—documents, notes, photos, and even videos—and share them privately with their legal and support teams.

Bublup’s secure, user-friendly platform, featuring biometric access, two-factor authentication, and easy document scanning, helps reduce stress and legal costs while keeping users organized during the divorce process.

Victoria McCooey, High Conflict Divorce Coach and Co-Founder of The Divorce Allies™, stated: “We aim to empower individuals by providing tools that simplify their divorce, save time, and reduce costs. Bublup’s secure platform aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Alain Cohen, CEO of Bublup, added: “Partnering with The Divorce Allies™ allows us to help individuals regain control during one of life’s most challenging transitions. Our secure and intuitive platform simplifies the management of sensitive information, giving users peace of mind and the confidence to focus on what truly matters. We are especially proud to provide The Divorce Allies™ a ‘No IT’ solution, streamlining their operations and costs.”

Key Benefits:

Security: Bublup ensures privacy with multiple layers of protection, including encryption, secure login and access with face recognition, and two-factor authentication, keeping sensitive legal documents safe from unauthorized access.

Eﬃciency: The platform allows users to scan, upload, and organize all essential divorce material in one place, reducing the stress of juggling paperwork and managing scattered files.

Cost Savings: Streamlined document management lowers the need for frequent legal consultations, helping users reduce legal fees and handle their case more eﬃciently.

Peace of Mind: Bublup makes it easy to organize various aspects of digital life, including photos, documents, web links, notes, and task lists. It helps users maintain a sense of order and balance, especially during challenging times, by simplifying digital organization and reducing clutter.

Success Story:

“Bublup’s tools were a lifeline during my custody battle,” said Ellen, a high-conflict divorce survivor. “Having all my legal documents organized and secure gave me the confidence to focus on my case. If I’d also had the support of The Divorce Allies™, I know my journey would have been even less stressful.”

About The Divorce Allies™:

The Divorce Allies™ is a network of experts dedicated to empowering individuals through divorce by offering strategic negotiation and mediation support, trusted resources, and a strong community. We help clients save time, reduce costs, and navigate this complex transition with clarity and confidence.

About Bublup:

Bublup is a secure cloud platform designed to help users store, manage, and share content with ease. With powerful tools for both personal and professional use, Bublup oﬀers an intuitive, visually engaging experience that simplifies navigating life’s challenges.