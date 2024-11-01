Artica Systems and Olympic Cryo Announce Strategic Integration Under Artica Systems Brand

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artica Systems, an innovator in cryogenic and temperature control technology, and Olympic Cryo, a leader in plug-and-play cryotherapy machines, are excited to announce their integration under the Artica Systems brand. This strategic partnership unites Artica Systems' advanced cooling expertise with Olympic Cryo’s high-performance cryotherapy solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge products tailored to the expanding wellness and therapeutic markets across the United States.

"This integration allows us to harness the strengths of both companies under one unified brand," said Evan Kuklinski, Founder of Artica Systems. "We are thrilled to expand our cryotherapy offerings with Artica Systems, meeting U.S. customer needs through innovation and reliability."

The combined Artica Systems will deliver an expanded range of cryotherapy solutions, from wellness centers to medical applications, with a focus on enhanced customer service and operational efficiency. Moving forward, Artica Systems is positioned to drive growth within the U.S., bringing world-class quality and pioneering cryotherapy solutions to its clients.

For more information, visit https://articasystems.com or contact our team at sales@articasystems.com or call +1 971-328-3627.