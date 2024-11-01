Diversified Maintenance Announces Strategic Partnership with National Janitorial & Building Services Corporation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversified Maintenance, a leading service provider of facility maintenance and janitorial services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with National Janitorial & Building Services Corporation (NJBS). This partnership aims to expand the Company’s footprint, particularly in Louisville, Kentucky, where NJBS has been delivering outstanding services for over 30 years.

Keith McAlpin, President of Diversified Maintenance, said, “ Our partnership with National Janitorial & Building Services expands our presence in Kentucky and enables us to deliver comprehensive, high-quality janitorial and facility maintenance services to customers in this market. Our shared dedication to providing exceptional services ensures we can meet the evolving needs of our new and existing customers across multiple industries, from retail to healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond. We’re very excited to welcome the NJBS team into the Diversified family and ensure greater opportunity for our outstanding people.”

Darren Mattingly, owner of National Janitorial & Building Services Corporation, added, “ Joining forces with Diversified Maintenance will allow us to expand our reach and continue delivering quality services in Louisville. With Diversified’s extensive resources, nationwide reach, and technology platforms, we can now provide an even wider array of services while upholding the same high standards our customers have trusted for decades."

In this collaboration, Diversified Maintenance and National Janitorial & Building Services Corporation (NJBS) will leverage their combined strengths to enhance service delivery through innovation across the U.S to serve new regions, markets, and industries.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing customer-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for 50 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com