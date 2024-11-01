SharkNinja and David Beckham Help Consumers “Ninja the Holidays” in First-Ever Global Omnichannel Campaign for the Ninja Brand

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced the launch of its first-ever global holiday campaign for its Ninja brand, “Ninja the Holidays,” featuring global brand ambassador, David Beckham.

The omnichannel campaign will come to life across the full marketing funnel, with the first TV spot airing in the U.S. on Friday, November 1, across various streaming partners followed by additional high-profile spots, including football games on Thursday nights. On November 4, TV spots will also appear across the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordics, Middle East, and Benelux regions. The campaign will also feature prominently on out-of-home (OOH) platforms, including billboards in Times Square in New York City, downtown Los Angeles and Miami, and Piccadilly Lights, London, among others, and will extend across social media and other digital channels.

David Beckham said: “I love spending the holidays at home with my family and friends, and enjoying meals together is a huge part of that. I had fun filming this campaign and I am delighted to show others how they can ‘Ninja the Holidays’ with ease, too.”

The brand campaign highlights the many ways in which Ninja’s innovative kitchen appliances can be used to help consumers “Ninja the Holidays” this year by preparing their annual meals in record time. This means people can spend less time in the kitchen, and more quality time with their family.

The humorous creative shows David arriving home on his motorbike, a Christmas tree loaded in the sidecar, as he realizes just how much work he needs to do before his guests arrive. But he has a plan: David puts his Ninja appliances to work, expertly using the Ninja® DoubleStack™ to prepare the vegetables, the Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Oven to perfectly roast a turkey and the Ninja® CREAMi® to prepare a festive candy cane ice cream for his pie. All the while, he puts up the tree and decorations, fills stockings with the Ninja Blast™ Portable Blender, and sets a holiday tablescape, safe in the knowledge that all the cooking is under control.

“As the busy holiday season gets under way, we’re excited to bring to life our first-ever global Holiday campaign featuring a selection of beloved Ninja home appliances, with the support of global brand ambassador, David Beckham,” said Adam Petrick, Chief Marketing Officer of SharkNinja. “The ‘Ninja the Holiday’ campaign will reach our consumers around the world and spotlight the breadth of Ninja products that can help them cook, entertain, and gift this holiday season.”

To see some of David Beckham’s favorite recipes and for additional information on Ninja, please visit www.ninjakitchen.com.

About SharkNinja:

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,300 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

About David Beckham

David Beckham is one of England’s most successful footballers. With a career spanning 20 years, David has played with some of the most successful clubs in the world, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as the England team, which he captained for six years. David was the first English player to have won league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France.

In 2018, David fulfilled a life-long ambition to be an owner of a football club when his group was awarded the Major League Soccer Franchise for the city of Miami. Inter Miami CF was officially announced in September 2018 with David as President of the Club.

In 2019, David founded his own content studio, Studio 99. The studio operates both editorial and commercial production, and specialises in developing and producing premium documentary features, series and formats for global platforms and networks, including Netflix and Disney+.

Throughout his life, David has been committed to supporting charities and projects that seek to drive change for the better. David has worked with UNICEF for nearly 20 years as a Goodwill Ambassador, a role that promotes and protects the rights of the world’s most vulnerable children. In 2015, David launched the 7 Fund with UNICEF – a unique partnership to give vulnerable and disadvantaged children the opportunity to reach their full potential. David also campaigns for Malaria No More, using his platform to ensure the world and its leaders hear the urgent message of the malaria fight. While, in his position as Ambassadorial President of the British Fashion Council (BFC), David helps promote and nurture British fashion and the UK’s creative industries.