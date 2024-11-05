i2i Population Health and CureMD Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Population Health Management and EHR Integration

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2i Population Health, the leader in actionable population health solutions, and CureMD, an award winning provider of cloud-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management solutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming care management and improving health outcomes nationwide.

This collaboration integrates i2i's powerful population health management platform with CureMD’s innovative EHR, streamlining workflows, improving patient engagement, and empowering providers with real-time data to address care gaps, enhance quality metrics, and advance value-based care initiatives.

“Through our partnership with CureMD, we’re taking a giant step toward making population health management more accessible, scalable, and effective for healthcare organizations,” said Justin Neece, CEO of i2i Population Health. “By combining our industry-leading tools with CureMD's robust EHR, we're enabling providers to take proactive action on patient care, leading to better outcomes and higher efficiency.”

The seamless integration will allow healthcare providers to automatically synchronize patient data from CureMD’s EHR into i2iTracks®, i2i’s award-winning population health platform. This will empower care teams to identify patients who need immediate attention, close care gaps, and optimize patient management in real-time without disrupting their existing workflows.

“We are excited to partner with i2i Population Health to drive meaningful improvements in healthcare delivery,” said Bilal Hashmat, CEO of CureMD. “Together, we are enabling our clients to easily access data-driven insights, ensuring that patient care is both personalized and proactive, meeting the evolving demands of modern healthcare.”

This partnership underscores both organizations' shared vision of enhancing patient outcomes through technology and data-driven care. By combining their strengths, i2i and CureMD aim to support healthcare organizations across the country in their efforts to achieve the triple aim: improving the patient experience, reducing costs, and advancing population health.

About i2i Population Health

i2i Population Health is the nation’s leading population health technology company, serving healthcare providers across 40 U.S. states and more than 30 million lives. With a focus on transforming care delivery, i2i enables organizations to manage patient populations effectively, identify care gaps, and improve quality outcomes. Visit www.i2ipophealth.com for more information.

About CureMD

CureMD is a leading provider of innovative health information systems and services that transform the administrative and clinical operations of healthcare organizations. With award-winning cloud-based solutions, CureMD simplifies decision-making, streamlines operations, and ensures compliance with industry standards. Learn more at www.curemd.com.