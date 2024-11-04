FPT and THIQAH Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global leading technology corporation FPT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with THIQAH, a leading provider of smart business solutions in Saudi Arabia. This partnership aims to explore joint business opportunities and deliver advanced digital solutions to various industries in the Kingdom, supporting the nation’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals. The partnership signing ceremony was witnessed by Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and senior executives from FPT and THIQAH.

This strategic collaboration combines FPT’s global expertise in digital transformation with THIQAH’s local market knowledge and strong presence in Saudi Arabia. Together, the two companies will offer innovative, tailored digital solutions to meet the growing demand for technology-driven efficiency and operational excellence. The partnership will focus on enhancing Saudi Arabian businesses across key industries through cutting-edge technology, such as artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics, to drive operational improvements and enable sustainable growth.

Saudi Arabia is one of Vietnam's key economic partners in the Middle East, with bilateral trade reaching 2.21 billion USD in the first nine months of 2024. This collaboration underscores Vietnam’s growing stature as a global technology hub and reflects a broader vision aimed at strengthening technological ties between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

Rimah Ghaddar, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software Middle East, stated: “Through our partnership with THIQAH, we achieve a synergy between our global expertise and the Kingdom’s ambitious vision. This collaboration not only supports business growth but also advances the future of technology in the region, strengthening the bonds between our two countries.”

Ayman Al Fallaj, Chief Executive Officer of THIQAH, stated, “We are proud of our partnership with FPT Group to enhance digital transformation in the region, which reflects our leadership in delivering smart solutions that meet modern demands. This partnership is not only a step toward accelerating technological development within the Kingdom and achieving operational efficiency across sectors, but it also opens the door for exporting our smart solutions, enhancing our regional and global presence. At THIQAH, we are committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through innovation and strategic partnerships, strengthening relations between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, and opening new horizons for technological cooperation.”

FPT Middle East recently achieved the Regional Headquarters license for its operations Saudi Arabia and Middle East. This recognition reinforces FPT’s commitment to seamless service delivery and aligns with the Kingdom’s innovation and economic diversification goals, positioning FPT as a long-term strategic partner in the Middle East.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com/en

About THIQAH

Founded in 2012, THIQAH has established itself as a leader in smart solutions in Saudi Arabia, supported by a team of experienced digital transformation experts. THIQAH, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), helps its partners from both the public and private sectors adopt advanced digital solutions to keep pace with technological developments and enhance operational efficiency. For more information, please visit https://thiqah.sa