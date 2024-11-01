The Wright Way Enterprises Launches New Website, Celebrates First of Three IRS Cybersecurity Contracts

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wright Way Enterprises (TWW), a burgeoning leader in cybersecurity and consulting services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at twwenterprises.com. This launch coincides with TWW’s recent selection as a Prime Contractor for the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Risk Management Modernization Consulting Services under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) initiative.

TWW, awarded this sole-source contract valued at $4.3 million, will play a pivotal role in enhancing cybersecurity risk management for the IRS. This contract focuses on modernizing cybersecurity practices, automating security assessments, and revamping Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) and authority to operate processes to ensure regulatory compliance.

As part of the IRS’s commitment to fortify its security and compliance posture, this project aligns with federal regulations and guidance, including FedRAMP and NIST SP 800-53 standards, to safeguard critical federal information systems. Through modernized risk management processes and automation, TWW’s efforts will bolster the federal government's mission to secure national infrastructure and enhance cybersecurity shared services - an initiative that prioritizes federal systems modernization and the deployment of robust security measures such as encryption and multifactor authentication.

Daniel Wright, CEO of TWW, expressed his enthusiasm about the project’s significance:

“Our team at TWW is honored to support the IRS in its mission to modernize cybersecurity risk management. We are providing targeted, high-impact support to strengthen cybersecurity and risk management processes crucial to enhancing the resilience and efficiency of federal information systems. This project embodies our commitment to driving transformation through secure, streamlined solutions that empower federal agencies to uphold the highest standards of protection and resilience. Together with the IRS, we are advancing the security of the nation’s essential infrastructure in an era where modern, resilient cybersecurity is paramount.”

The newly launched TWW website provides comprehensive information on TWW’s consulting capabilities, experience, and thought leadership in cybersecurity. With extensive cross-functional industry experience, TWW’s team is adept at serving both government and private-sector clients. The firm’s breadth of knowledge and depth of skills in managing complex technology and security challenges make it a trusted partner for some of the most critical federal initiatives today. TWW’s capabilities include business and IT consulting, change management, capacity assessments, strategic planning, financial analysis, process improvement, cybersecurity risk management, environmental risk management, audit and compliance.

About TWW

The Wright Way Enterprises (TWW) is certified as an SBA 8(a) and HUBZone minority-owned, small business, stewarding organizations in addressing the dynamic needs of an ever-changing global economy. Founded in 2020, TWW’s comprehensive capabilities fortify federal and private infrastructure. The impact-driven consultancy specializes in program management, auditing, cyber risk management, environmental consulting, and compliance. TWW’s vision is to be globally trusted advisors in delivering robust solutions that protect data, preserve vital resources, ensure compliance, and optimize operations for excellence. For more information, visit twwenterprises.com.