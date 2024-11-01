UFCW 8-Golden State Members Ratify Northern California Rite Aid Contract

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFCW 8-Golden State is proud to announce the overwhelming ratification of a new contract for the Union's members at Rite Aid stores in Northern California.

"This victory is a powerful testament to our members' resilience and the unity which has guided us through an incredibly challenging path,” UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall said.

"Our members' journey to secure this agreement took us through multiple rounds at the highest levels of the National Labor Relations Board, where we fought and persevered every step of the way,” President Loveall continued. "Despite the company’s recent bankruptcy filing, we remained determined to protect our members’ rights and secure a fair contract."

The new agreement brings critical improvements in wages, restores members to a Union-trusteed health care plan with no premiums for member coverage, and job protections reflecting the commitment of Union members to their work and communities.

“Our Rite Aid members have shown remarkable strength and unity through this arduous process,” Loveall said.” Their commitment to one another and the community is inspiring. They have consistently shown resilience and dedication, both to their work and to one another, and this contract is a testament to their unwavering commitment and unity.”

UFCW 8-Golden State will keep its members updated as the Union works with the company to calculate retroactive wage payments to be paid by the end of December. The UFCW Trust Fund also will contact members working at Rite Aid with additional details concerning enrollment for medical benefits.

"Congratulations to all involved in making this possible,” President Loveall said. “Together, we proved once again, 'Solidarity Works!’”