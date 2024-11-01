AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Ghana Reinsurance PLC Under Review With Negative Implications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B- (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb-” (Fair) of Ghana Reinsurance PLC (Ghana Re) (Ghana). The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the delay in Ghana Re providing financial information for 2024.

The under review with negative implications status reflects the uncertainty regarding Ghana Re’s financial position considering the lack of information related to its performance to date in 2024.

The ratings are expected to remain under review with negative implications until AM Best has received 2024 financial information for Ghana Re and subsequently has assessed the company’s rating fundamentals in light of this information.

