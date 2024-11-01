Homan Wealth Advisors to Join Buckingham Strategic Wealth and The Colony Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Focus Financial Partners Inc., a leading partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Homan Wealth Advisors, LLC of Omaha, NE will join Buckingham Strategic Wealth, a trade name of The Colony Group, LLC. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Buckingham, with a home base in St. Louis, MO, recently joined Colony. Collectively, they share over 90 offices nationwide.

Since the launch of their firm, Homan has collaborated with the team at Buckingham’s affiliated comprehensive wealth management platform, Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC (“BSP”). Drawing upon their encompassing tools and extensive thought leadership has allowed Homan to provide a treasure trove of personalized services to their clients.

“As our clients know, for over 20 years we have leveraged the BSP team’s resources, experience, and knowledge to handle our back-office duties,” said President and Founder Richard “Rick” Homan, CPA, CFP®. “This alliance has allowed us the time and space to serve our clients and their unique needs in a personalized manner. As we considered the future of the firm, joining Buckingham Strategic Wealth was a natural next step. As members of their team, we are looking forward to further supporting our clients, both now and in the future.”

“The team at Buckingham Strategic Partners has enjoyed a tenured history and close relationship with the Homan team since 2003,” said Adam Birenbaum, CEO of the combined Buckingham/Colony firm. “With our rich history and deep connection, it’s exciting to officially welcome them to our community. We look forward to helping the team serve their clients and grow our presence in the Omaha area.”

“We are delighted to announce our first external acquisition into the combination of The Colony Group and Buckingham Strategic Wealth,” said Michael Nathanson, CEO of Focus. “This transaction is yet another step in a new era of opportunity for our company. We believe the combined Buckingham/Colony business presents a differentiated, leading opportunity for both clients and advisors and expect it to achieve rapid growth going forward.”

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus is a leading partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms. Focus provides access to greater resources and services for its affiliated firms, which serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive financial services. Focus firms and their clients benefit from the solutions, synergies, scale, capital, and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth and The Colony Group, LLC

“Buckingham,” “Buckingham Strategic Wealth,” “Colony,” and “The Colony Group” are used interchangeably to refer to the combined Buckingham/Colony firm.

The combined Buckingham/Colony firm is an investment advisory firm with 90 locations across 31 states, plus the District of Columbia. Having joined forces in June of 2024, the Buckingham Strategic Wealth team and The Colony Group provide an extensive range of fiduciary financial advisory services that support individuals, families, nonprofits, and other organizations. As of June 30, 2024, the combined Buckingham/Colony firm managed $95 billion in regulatory assets under management. For more information about the Buckingham Strategic Wealth team, visit buckinghamstrategicwealth.com. For more information about Colony, visit https://www.thecolonygroup.com.

About Homan Wealth Advisors, LLC

Using an educational, comprehensive and evidence-based approach to investing, Homan Wealth Advisors has provided clients tailored investment solutions, risk management strategies, and tax and estate planning since 2003. Their fully integrated wealth management process is guided by established facts and decades of peer-reviewed financial research. The Homan Wealth Advisors team serves clients from their Omaha, NE office. For more information, visit homanwealthadvisors.com.