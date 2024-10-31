Infinitum Among 14 Companies Selected by the Department of Energy (DOE) to Receive Funding for Clean Manufacturing Projects

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinitum, creator of the sustainable air-core motor, today announced it is among 14 companies that have been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) to negotiate funding for projects that accelerate domestic clean energy manufacturing in de-commissioned coal communities and address critical energy supply chain vulnerabilities.

Infinitum’s project would establish a manufacturing facility to produce high-powered printed circuit board (HP-PCB) stators, the key component of Infinitum’s high-efficiency, axial-flux motors used in mission critical data centers, commercial HVAC equipment, pumps and industrial applications. This facility is expected to be located in Rockdale, Texas and could create up to 170 operating jobs and 125 construction jobs in the community. Infinitum’s award from the DOE Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) is projected to be $34M.

High-powered, printed circuit board stators are the heart of Infinitum’s sustainable electric motors and enable their efficiency and light weight. High-powered printed circuit boards are also a critical component in many green tech applications, such as inverters, power converters and generators. Currently, only a handful of overseas manufacturers produce high-powered printed circuit boards, limiting supply of a critical component. Infinitum has more than 100 pending or issued patents and has developed a unique approach to manufacturing high-powered PCBs that reduces the amount of copper used and results in less waste.

“ The DOE’s selection of Infinitum validates our unique approach for high-power PCBs and recognizes their importance in driving future innovations in mission critical and green technologies,” said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO, Infinitum. “ We’re encouraged by this fantastic opportunity and the impact it can deliver for multiple industries and the environment.”

To learn more about Infinitum’s project and their selection by the DOE Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, click here.

About Infinitum

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motor that is better for the planet and people. The company’s patented air-core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter, and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy and reducing waste. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.