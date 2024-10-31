NewsON App Launches on VIZIO Platform

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewsON, the nation’s premier streaming service for local news content, today announced their free streaming app is now available on VIZIO TVs.

VIZIO users can enjoy NewsON’s ad-supported access to a comprehensive range of local news content at no cost, including live newscasts or catch up on other recent newscasts at their convenience, on-demand. The app experience offers over 285 trusted TV stations spanning 135+ markets, covering over 90% of the U.S. Additionally, 190+ local stations also offer FAST channels which are available for streaming on the NewsON app.

With helpful features like access to weather forecasts, breaking news, and top trending stories of the week with What’sON, the NewsON app brings VIZIO users yet another way to stay connected to the latest local news happening across the country. Access to news updates is especially important during key events such as elections or severe weather, giving users the ability to watch direct local coverage from anywhere in the country when it matters most.

"Expanding NewsON to VIZIO's platform underscores our commitment to making local news accessible to more viewers," said Ron Stitt, VP/General Manager of NewsON. "We're excited to bring comprehensive, real-time and on-demand local news coverage to VIZIO users, ensuring they stay informed about their communities."

About NewsON:

NewsON is the nation’s largest aggregator of local news content. Owned by Sinclair Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), NewsON provides a nationwide lineup of local news from 285+ trusted, credible TV stations, giving consumers access to live and on-demand local newscasts and local news clips from 135+ markets covering over 90% of the U.S. population. NewsON is free to download with no login required on VIZIO, Roku devices, Amazon FireTV, Samsung, Android TV, Web, iOS and Android mobile devices and offers a free, ad-supported app, which features instant access to broadcast-quality video. NewsON includes local television newscasts from 23 station ownership groups, dedicated to serving customers across platforms and harnessing the strength of the local television industry at national scale.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience. For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

