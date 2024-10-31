The CW Network Brings Shoppable TV to ACC Football in Innovative Partnership With Shopsense AI

BURBANK, Calif. & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CW Network and Shopsense AI today announced they are teaming up to transform how fans experience ACC college football broadcasts. In a first for college sports, viewers of the Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse game at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 2 will be able to shop game-day essentials and team merchandise directly from their mobile devices with technology powered by Shopsense’s latest enterprise Commerce Operating System (Commerce OS). The partnership will kick off with ACC college football broadcasts and will expand to other live sports, scripted series, and unscripted programming across The CW Network. Whether viewers are engaging with game-day content on broadcast television or via social media, they'll be able to buy products seamlessly while enjoying their favorite programs.

“By bringing shoppable TV to The CW’s ACC college football broadcasts, we’re merging the excitement of live sports with cutting-edge technology that enhances fan experiences and creates dynamic, engaging brand opportunities,” said Laura Lamattina, Vice President, Creative Director Branded Entertainment at The CW Network.

Since launching in April 2024, Shopsense AI's enterprise platform has evolved into Commerce OS, a comprehensive operating system distinguishing itself with a full suite of TV Shopability and Consumer Activation tools. These activation tools work together to transform the way brands connect with consumers via the publisher’s content ecosystem, creating a dynamic, interactive, and revenue-driven shopping experience.

“College football has some of the most passionate and engaged fans in all of sports, and we’re excited to harness that energy with our game-changing shoppable TV technology,” said Glenn Fishback, CEO and Co-Founder of Shopsense AI. “Teaming with The CW to integrate real-time shopping into ACC football broadcasts is the first step in our ambitious programming partnership, giving fans the chance to support their teams in a whole new way, whether it’s purchasing fan merchandise, gear featured during the game, or supplies to create a winning tailgating experience. We believe this initiative will deepen fan engagement and create new revenue opportunities for brands while delivering a seamless, interactive experience that taps into the spirit of college sports.”

ACC football airs every Saturday this fall on The CW as a part of CW FOOTBALL SATURDAY, which also includes Pac-12 football games. The network is also home to NASCAR Xfinity Series racing, ACC men’s and women’s basketball, WWE NXT, and the Emmy Award-winning studio show “Inside the NFL.” The CW will carry more than 500 hours of premium sports programming in 2025.

About The CW Network

The CW is America’s fifth major broadcast network and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week in addition to over 300 hours of sports per year as the broadcast home to LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football games, “Inside the NFL,” and WWE NXT and NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in Fall 2024. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 100 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming, live streaming of LIV Golf tournaments and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

About Shopsense AI

Shopsense AI unlocks new revenues for media companies like linear and streaming TV platforms by making their original content instantly shoppable within their own e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The patent-pending, enterprise SaaS solution allows consumers to easily find and purchase AI-curated collections of clothing, home goods, sports gear and other products inspired by what they see on their favorite shows, movies, sports events and livestream broadcasts. Offering a low-lift, no-SDK integration, the Shopsense platform allows publishers to quickly activate second-screen shopping experiences that keep their viewers within their own content and commerce ecosystem, driving revenue, engagement and loyalty. Visit Shopsense.ai to learn more.