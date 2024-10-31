Silobreaker Named as a G-Cloud 14 Supplier

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Security and threat intelligence technology company, Silobreaker, today announces its selection as a named supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud 14 framework.

The G-Cloud 14 framework supports the UK public sector by enabling government bodies to procure cloud computing services with ease, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. As the latest version, G-Cloud 14 replaces G-Cloud 13 in the UK's digital marketplace for public sector IT services.

Silobreaker's inclusion on Lot 2 (Cloud Software) allows public sector organisations to access its robust threat intelligence capabilities for cyber and physical security, risk intelligence and defence applications. Government agencies around the world rely on Silobreaker to gain the insights they need to analyse, assess and respond to emerging risks, in real-time.

“We are honoured to have been appointed as a G-Cloud supplier for the seventh consecutive year,” said Kristofer Mansson, CEO and co-founder, Silobreaker. “We remain dedicated to providing public sector organisations with the intelligence capabilities they need to protect against cyber, physical and geopolitical threats and mitigate risks."

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services, and in 2019/20, helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company that provides powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. It automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from open and dark web sources in a single platform, allowing intelligence teams to produce and disseminate high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). This enables global enterprises to make intelligence-led decisions to safeguard their business from cyber, physical and geopolitical threats, mitigate risks and maximize business value.

Notes to editors:

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office. CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

