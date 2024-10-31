Zayo to Deliver Connectivity to New MIAX Sapphire Options Physical Trading Floor

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo, a leading communications infrastructure provider, today announced it will deliver ultra-low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity to Miami International Holdings, Inc.’s (MIH) newest U.S. multi-listed options exchange, MIAX Sapphire™, when the exchange opens its physical trading floor in Miami in 2025. MIAX Sapphire will be the first national securities exchange to establish operations in Miami when it opens next year. As Miami emerges as ‘Wall Street South,’ Zayo's connectivity to MIAX Sapphire and network expansion in the Miami market will ensure seamless, scalable and secure connectivity to help financial customers compete.

Zayo connectivity to MIAX Sapphire will provide:

Diverse connections to key financial markets: Despite the growth of the Miami financial market, there is a lack of connectivity options for financial institutions to connect their operations in Miami to other locations across North America and the globe. Zayo's network will provide MIAX Sapphire customers access to its expansive long-haul network with diverse routing connections to key markets—including the most direct, lowest-latency route between New York and Chicago.

Fast turn-up and priority access to bandwidth ensure MIAX Sapphire participants can scale operations quickly to meet market demands. Scalable network access: Zayo’s expanded fiber network in Miami supports future growth, offering the reliability and flexibility needed for financial institutions to scale efficiently.

“Zayo has a proven track-record providing the top-tier network performance, security, and reach financial institutions need to be successful,” said Brian Daniels, Zayo’s Chief Sales Officer. “Our infrastructure supports more than 1,000 financial customers and roughly $1 trillion daily transactions. Zayo's connectivity to Miami's first-ever physical trading floor at MIAX Sapphire and our ongoing network investments in Miami means our customers will have the modern, scalable network infrastructure they need to compete not only today but as Miami continues to grow as a major financial hub.”

“Zayo’s extensive fiber footprint makes it an essential network provider to connect to the MIAX Sapphire physical trading floor,” said Matthew J. Rotella, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MIH. “Our collaboration with Zayo will provide market participants on our next-generation trading floor with access to the reliable, high-speed, secure connectivity they need to compete in the U.S. options market.”

MIAX Sapphire is MIH’s fourth national securities exchange for U.S. multi-listed options and includes both an electronic exchange, which launched in August 2024, and a physical trading floor in Miami, scheduled to open in 2025.

Zayo connectivity services to the MIAX Sapphire trading floor are available for pre-sale now. To learn more about Zayo’s offerings for the financial service market, visit: https://www.zayo.com/industries/finance/.

To learn more about MIAX Sapphire, visit: https://www.miaxglobal.com/miax-sapphire

