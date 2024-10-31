Coastal RF Systems Joins StratEdge’s Network as Manufacturer’s Representative for Southern California

SANTEE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StratEdge Corporation, a leader in high-performance semiconductor packaging solutions, has appointed Coastal RF Systems as its exclusive Manufacturer's Representative for Southern California. This strategic partnership is set to extend StratEdge’s advanced packaging solutions into new industries and support rapid growth across telecommunications, aerospace, and defense sectors.

“We’re excited to bring Coastal RF Systems on board to represent us in Southern California,” said Tim Going, President of StratEdge. “Their local market expertise and focus on high-frequency applications align perfectly with our goals, and we’re confident they’ll bring added value to our customers.”

Frank Edwards, President and founder of Coastal RF Systems, echoed the sentiment. “Partnering with StratEdge allows us to offer a new level of high-performance solutions to our clients,” said Edwards. “We look forward to bringing StratEdge’s advanced packaging options to clients in high-demand sectors who require reliability and innovation.”

This collaboration underscores StratEdge’s commitment to expanding its reach through strategic partnerships that align with its values and quality standards. Coastal RF Systems will leverage its extensive industry network to represent StratEdge’s full line of post-fired ceramic and molded ceramic semiconductor packages, designed to handle extreme conditions and high-power applications.

Photo available at: www.stratedge.com/stratedge-packages-in-satellites.png

About Coastal RF Systems

Coastal RF Systems is a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave components for telecommunications, aerospace, and defense applications. Known for its commitment to quality and reliability, Coastal RF Systems serves customers across Southern California with a full line of RF solutions designed to meet rigorous standards.

About StratEdge Corporation

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and assembles high-frequency, high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. Specializing in post-fired and molded ceramic packages for GaAs and GaN devices, StratEdge serves markets including 5G, satellite, defense, and clean energy. Headquartered in Santee, California, StratEdge is ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified, with lead-free, RoHS-compliant products.