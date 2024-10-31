KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FIGRE Trust 2024-SL1 (FIGRE 2024-SL1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage-backed notes from FIGRE Trust 2024-SL1 (FIGRE 2024-SL1), a $220.1 million RMBS transaction, sponsored by Figure Lending LLC (Figure), comprising first lien (11.4%), second lien (84.6%), and third lien (4.0%) home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) loans. The underlying pool is seasoned twenty-eight months and consists of 4,504 draws on 2,846 lines of credit (the loans) originated by Figure. All the loans in the pool are fixed rate and fully amortizing.

The HELOCs feature maturity terms of 30-years (63.3%), 15-years (20.8%), 10-years (14.2%), and 5-years (1.7%) with corresponding draw periods of 5-years, 4-years, 3-years, and 2-years, respectively. Borrowers have drawn $220.1 million from the combined available credit limit of $241.2 million (a 92.8% current WA draw percentage, also referred to as the utilization rate) as of the cut-off date. Unless specified otherwise, all mortgage loans’ percentages and values presented in this report are based on actual collateral balances from the 2,846 lines of credit as of the cut-off date.

The FIGRE 2024-SL1 deal structure incorporates excess spread along with a sequential interest waterfall and pro-rata/sequential-pay hybrid principal payment waterfall. Losses will be allocated reverse sequentially beginning with the Class B-3 Notes through to the Class A-1 Notes. The deal structure also includes a Reserve Account, to fund borrower draw requests, that is both fully funded and can be replenished, to the target amounts, through the waterfall.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

