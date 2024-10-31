VulnCheck and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Enhanced Exploit and Vulnerability Intelligence Solutions to the Public Sector

LEXINGTON, Mass. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VulnCheck, the exploit intelligence company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as VulnCheck’s Public Sector distributor, making VulnCheck for Government’s vulnerability, threat and exploit intelligence solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft will significantly expand our Federal footprint, empowering some of the nation’s most critical agencies - both Civilian and Defense - with the tools needed to outpace advisories in today’s evolving threat landscape,” said Jay Wallace, Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Engineering at VulnCheck. “We are thrilled to join Carahsoft’s trusted partner network to meet the Public Sector’s growing demand for next-generation vulnerability and exploit intelligence solutions.”

Cyberattacks targeting the Public Sector continue to increase, with Verizon’s 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) revealing that 20% of incidents and 11% of breaches analyzed this year were linked to the Public Sector, more than any other industry. Together, VulnCheck and Carahsoft will redefine how Federal security teams address the vulnerability prioritization challenge. VulnCheck delivers comprehensive, real-time vulnerability intelligence autonomously correlated with unique, proprietary exploit and threat intelligence.

“We are excited to partner with VulnCheck and our reseller network to help Federal agencies identify, prioritize and remediate the vulnerabilities that matter most,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “As the Public Sector continues to face mounting cybersecurity threats across all aspects of operations, access to real-time assessments of exploit weaponization is critical to effectively prioritize vulnerabilities and mitigate any loss, cost or downtime that results from exploitation.”

VulnCheck’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or Vulncheck@carahsoft.com; or click here.

For more information about VulnCheck and its partners, visit https://vulncheck.com/partners.

Join VulnCheck Security Researcher Patrick Garrity on December 4, 2024, at 2pm ET for a webinar hosted by Carahsoft to learn how you can leverage vulnerability intelligence to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Register here: https://carahevents.carahsoft.com/Event/Details/547126-vulncheck

About VulnCheck

VulnCheck is the exploit intelligence company helping enterprises, government organizations, and cybersecurity vendors solve the vulnerability prioritization challenge. Trusted by some of the world's largest organizations responsible for protecting hundreds of millions of systems and people, VulnCheck helps organizations outpace adversaries by providing the most comprehensive, real-time vulnerability intelligence that is autonomously correlated with unique, proprietary exploit and threat intelligence. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Mastodon or X.

To learn more about VulnCheck, visit https://vulncheck.com/.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.