AECOM selected for a $90 million single-award task order for the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been awarded a single-award task order with a $90 million ceiling by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support implementation of the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI). Launched at the G7 Summit in 2022, PGI is a collaborative effort to facilitate investment in sustainable, high-quality infrastructure projects in developing nations around the world in key economic corridors with the goal of mobilizing finance to deliver clean energy, transportation, digital, agriculture and health infrastructure.

“We are proud to expand our decades-long partnership with USAID to drive transformative economic development and regional connectivity by creating infrastructure solutions that meet international standards, address climate imperatives, and promote good governance,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “AECOM’s specialized experience in infrastructure development and technical assistance positions us as the partner of choice for federal clients like USAID, and our role in this vital initiative will help strengthen supply chains for clean energy and critical minerals, enhance food security, and increase economic opportunities in strategic corridors across the globe—advancing our commitment to delivering Sustainable Legacies worldwide.”

In its role, AECOM will bring together technical experts to support infrastructure development for rail, port, clean energy, digital technology, and food security projects around the world aligned with its Think and Act Globally strategy. Additionally, AECOM will also offer technical advisory services related to overcoming technical, legal, and regulatory challenges, and private investment facilitation.

Over the last three years, the United States has mobilized more than $60 billion towards PGI investments through federal financing, grants and private sector investments. The U.S. government aims to mobilize $200 billion by 2027, contributing to the broader G7 target of $600 billion by 2027.

