WeShare and She Reads Truth Partner to Promote Holistic Health and Spiritual Well-being Through Christian healthshare

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeShare, a faith-based Christian healthshare ministry dedicated to the spiritual, mental, and physical well-being of its community, is thrilled to announce a new promotional partnership with She Reads Truth. This collaboration provides an exciting opportunity for individuals to explore how Christian healthshare can support all aspects of health while also receiving a free 3-month subscription to She Reads Truth’s daily Bible reading plans.

This offer is open to anyone interested in learning more about WeShare's community-focused, cost-saving Christian healthshare plans. To claim the free subscription, simply visit www.weshare.org/SRT and complete a short form. A WeShare team member will reach out to provide a no-obligation quote on Christian healthshare, answer any questions, and explore how WeShare can support your needs. After this conversation, participants will receive a unique code to access the free She Reads Truth 3-month subscription.

“At WeShare, we believe that preventative health encapsulates educating our mind, body, and soul. Despite all the current problems in the world, we believe that, as a community, we can make a difference by educating our community members in these three areas,” said Christopher Jin, WeShare President. “We are excited to partner and welcome the amazing She Reads Truth team to our mission of expanding the spiritual education to our community. With our missions aligned, we truly believe their offerings will help bring renewed spiritual education to our members and help grow our missions through the unity of faith.”

"Personal health reaches beyond just our physical bodies. The mind and spirit must also be cared for. For over twelve years, She Reads Truth and He Reads Truth have been creating Scripture-centered resources and growing a community of women and men around the world. We consistently hear from our readers how these resources have impacted their lives and households for the better,” said Ryan Myers, CEO of She Reads Truth. “It’s truly exceptional that WeShare has prioritized the spiritual health of their community members, and we are honored that they have allowed us the opportunity to be a part of that as well."

This partnership between WeShare and She Reads Truth highlights the importance of caring for the whole person — body, mind, and spirit. Both organizations are committed to helping their communities grow and thrive by offering resources that support spiritual growth and well-being through a shared Christian healthshare model.

For more details and to claim your 3-month subscription, visit www.weshare.org/SRT.

About WeShare: WeShare is a Christian healthshare ministry that brings members together to share medical expenses while supporting holistic health. With a focus on preventative care and a vibrant community, WeShare empowers its members to take control of their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through Christian healthshare principles.

About She Reads Truth: She Reads Truth is a worldwide community of men & women who read God’s Word together every day. Founded in 2012, She Reads Truth invites people of all ages to engage Scripture through curated Daily Reading Plans, as well as online conversations led by a vibrant community of contributing writers. Learn more at shereadstruth.com and hereadstruth.com.