SuretyDIGIT Coalition is Excited to Welcome the American Subcontractors Association to SuretyDIGIT Membership

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The SuretyDIGIT Coalition is proud to announce that addition of the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) to its growing roster of industry partners, further advancing efforts to modernize and digitize surety bond operations. With over 40 organizations now united under the SuretyDIGIT banner, the coalition continues to gain momentum toward revolutionizing the surety bond industry through digital transformation.

Richard Bright, CEO of the American Subcontractors Association, added: “Joining SuretyDIGIT aligns perfectly with ASA’s mission to improve the business environment for subcontractors and suppliers in the construction industry. Digital innovation in the surety bond process not only improves efficiency but also ensures that our members can operate more effectively, reducing costs and delays for all parties involved. We are excited to be part of this transformative initiative.”

The SuretyDIGIT Coalition brings together a broad spectrum of stakeholders—including insurance carriers, brokers, agents, solution providers, government agencies, obligees, associations, and contractors/subcontractors—to collaborate on digitizing the surety bond process. ASA’s participation strengthens the coalition's vision of creating a more efficient, secure, and cost-effective surety bond process through digital solutions.

“Having ASA join the coalition strengthens our initiative and ensures the perspective of its members is addressed as we move toward digital bonds,” said Robert Coon, Vice President of Surety at Scott Insurance and First Vice President of the National Association of Surety Bond Producers. “Their engagement, alongside that of over 40 other organizations, underscores the growing industry support for digitization as we work toward a more secure, cost-effective, and future-focused surety bond process."

As part of its mission, SuretyDIGIT focuses on several key areas to modernize the industry:

Digital signatures, seals, and power of attorneys

Electronic delivery and authentication of surety bonds

Enhanced security, transparency, and efficiency for all parties involved

The SuretyDIGIT Coalition welcomes prospective members and encourages organizations, individuals, solution providers, surety organizations, agencies, government entities, associations, and contractors to join. The list of members is available on the SuretyDIGIT website.

For more information about the coalition or to join, please visit https://www.suretydigit.org/ or contact information@suretydigit.org.

About SuretyDIGIT Coalition

The Surety Digitization, Innovation, and Transformation Coalition (SuretyDIGIT) is a group of aligned stakeholders – welcoming to government, surety industry partners, associations, and others – fostering a belief in the value of sharing conversations about driving the digital bond process. The coalition’s objective is to digitize key components of the surety bond process such as digital signatures, seals, POAs, bonds and their electronic delivery & authentication. For more information, please visit https://www.suretydigit.org/.

About the American Subcontractors Association

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) is a national organization representing the interests of Subcontractors, specialty trade contractors, and suppliers in the construction industry. ASA provides advocacy, education, and networking opportunities to help its members succeed in the competitive construction market.