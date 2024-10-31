Identiv and InPlay Partner for BLE-Enabled IoT Solutions in Cold-Chain, Healthcare, and Automation

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with InPlay, a provider of wireless System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions. The collaboration will focus on delivering Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-enabled tags and IoT solutions by combining Identiv’s best-in-class BLE tag engineering and design expertise with InPlay’s NanoBeacon™ technology.

The partnership is set to produce innovative BLE-enabled IoT solutions tailored to high-value industrial use cases, such as cold-chain temperature compliance for food and logistics providers, and other high-value use cases such as asset tracking and patient tracking within healthcare settings. Identiv’s specialty designs will be powered by InPlay’s IN100 SoC chipset family and manufactured at Identiv’s state-of-the-art facility in Thailand using the latest BLE production technologies.

Key Industries: Cold-Chain Monitoring, Industrial Automation, and Healthcare

The initial focus of this collaboration will be BLE-enabled cold-chain monitoring, a critical need for maintaining temperature compliance in the food and logistics industries. Future applications will expand to industrial automation, healthcare-related applications, smart packaging, and enhanced security for high-value assets.

“Partnering with InPlay enables us to drive BLE technology as the next-gen standard for IoT applications,” said Kirsten Newquist, CEO of Identiv. “We are excited to develop solutions that meet the demands of cold-chain monitoring, particularly as this technology evolves in industries like food safety, logistics, and healthcare.”

Amir Khoshniyati, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Identiv, added, “This partnership strengthens both companies' product offerings, supports the expansion of the BLE market, and accelerates shared business growth. We eagerly anticipate unveiling our new designs powered by InPlay in the near future.”

InPlay’s NanoBeacon Technology

InPlay's NanoBeacon chipset family, featuring the IN100 SoC, offers a unique combination of ultra-low power consumption, real-time tracking, and sensor integration in a compact design. These features make it an ideal solution for IoT applications requiring BLE-enabled sensors and enhanced wireless communication capabilities.

“Identiv is the perfect partner to help us bring our groundbreaking NanoBeacon technology to a wider global audience,” said Jason Wu, Co-founder and CEO of InPlay Inc. “Through this partnership, companies around the world will be able to innovate more quickly and efficiently by harnessing the power and features of our breakthrough BLE chip using Identiv’s specialty designs.”

Innovating Ruggedized IoT Applications for the Global Market

The partnership positions both companies to cater to global demand for ruggedized BLE IoT applications across industries. Identiv and InPlay will co-brand their solutions, collaborate on joint marketing initiatives, and increase market awareness through webinars and trade show appearances.

For more information about Identiv’s BLE-enabled IoT solutions or its partnership with InPlay, please contact Identiv IoT sales at iotsales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv’s full-circle RFID-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 1.5 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com.

About InPlay

InPlay Inc. is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development of advanced wireless communication solutions for the IIoT market. Our products are designed to deliver high performance, ultra-low power consumption, and robust security, addressing the most demanding requirements of industrial and consumer applications. With a commitment to innovation, InPlay continues to drive the evolution of wireless connectivity.