One, Two, Fore: Lucra Tees Off with Five Iron Golf

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucra, the leading technology provider of social gamification services, announced a partnership today with Five Iron Golf, a global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, that will enable customers to compete for cash at Five Iron Golf locations nationwide.

Beginning in early 2025, Lucra’s proprietary gamification software will be seamlessly integrated into the Five Iron Golf mobile app, allowing golf enthusiasts to digitally compete for cash, credits, coupons, and more. Five Iron customers will be able to walk into their local simulator and challenge their friends to 9-hole matches, longest drives, and closest to pin competitions, among others—adding a fun and dynamic experience for players.

Lucra will introduce a lifetime leaderboard, enabling customers to track their ongoing performance and maintain bragging rights within their group.

“We are constantly seeking creative ways to enhance the guest experience,” said Jared Solomon, CEO of Five Iron Golf. “Lucra’s first of its kind technology allows us to inject a new level of excitement and friendly competition into our venues, while keeping the fun—and the funds—within the Five Iron Golf ecosystem.”

Lucra’s aim is to bring offline competitions online, and create a safe, trustworthy, and trackable experience for consumers and clients. Users of Lucra’s innovative technology are able to compete with others, all while inside a platform they already know and trust. With flexible features that enable customers to use a currency of their choosing—ensuring it’s a low or no stakes game and a high-fun experience—Lucra helps to convert traditional cash-based competitions into a more casual and friendly social experience.

For hospitality and entertainment companies like Five Iron Golf, Lucra’s partnership delivers key benefits, including:

Increased Traffic: Enhancing the in-venue experience drives foot traffic. Extended Engagement: Engaging customers with fun experiences like rematches and double or nothing contests increases dwell time. New Revenue Streams: Converting cash to credit, driving higher onsite spend, and leveraging custom currencies, together unlock new monetization opportunities.

Lucra accomplishes all this while providing rich analytics and insights from its performance dashboard, so clients can better understand customer behavior and spending habits, and tailor their offerings for an enhanced customer experience.

“Lucra’s technology will help us drive foot traffic, boost engagement, and increase customer spend,” added Solomon. “It’s a win-win for both us and our guests.”

Since launching its B2B offering in fall 2023, Lucra has secured partnerships with 16 enterprise brands, including Dave & Buster’s, TouchTunes, RPM Raceway, and now Five Iron Golf.

For more information, visit lucrasports.com

About Lucra

Lucra is the leading technology provider of social gamification services. Its aim is to bring offline competitions online, and to create a safe, trustworthy, and trackable experience for consumers and clients. Delivered via a white-label, native Software Development Kit (SDK), clients are able to embed Lucra’s gamification engine directly into their mobile app or website. The technology facilitates low-to-no stakes competitions for cash, credit, or coupons to create a gamified loyalty experience for customers. Lucra helps to keep the fun & funds inside your ecosystem, allowing clients to drive incremental traffic, increase dwell time, and unlock new revenue streams. For more information, visit lucrasports.com.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 24 locations spanning 13 states and 4 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com.