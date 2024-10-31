Frontdoor, Inc. Expands Agreement With Moen to 7 Additional States

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home warranties, today announced it is expanding its exclusive agreement with Moen to install Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, a water shut-off valve, in seven new states for customers who purchase Flo as part of certain marketing programs with home insurance providers. Leak detection and shut-off valves are now required by selected insurance providers in certain states. The Moen Flo device is designed to monitor water use, detect even small leaks, and will automatically shut off water to the home if a catastrophic leak is identified.

Under the new agreement, effective November 1, Frontdoor will provide installations in Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Texas, Georgia and South Carolina. This is in addition to an agreement signed earlier this year to perform installations in California.

“ We are delighted to expand our agreement with Moen beyond California,” said Frontdoor, Inc. Chief Revenue Officer Kathy Collins. “ This is a great opportunity to leverage our network of independent contractors and drive our on-demand revenue model.”

“ The goal of this agreement is to reduce insurance claims related to catastrophic water damage from residential leaks. The Moen device offers a digitally driven and proactive approach to leak detection, with the ability to help reduce water damage claim frequency by as much as 96%*,” said Jeff Barnes, vice president of business development for Moen Smart Water. “ The expansion of our relationship with Frontdoor allows us to bring a full Water Protection Service, including Flo installation – to even more homeowners.”

Under the new agreement, in addition to performing the installations, Moen Flo customers will also receive a Frontdoor Unlimited membership free for a full year. Frontdoor is an app for all things home repair and maintenance. If the Flo Shutoff detects a leak, customers can quickly get help during normal business hours by video chatting with a Frontdoor plumbing Expert, or if in-person help is needed, they can schedule service through Frontdoor’s extensive network of independent contractors.

For more information on Moen’s Flo Shutoff, go to Moen.com/Flo. For information on partnering with Moen, email Partnerships@moen.com.

*Results from the 2020 LexisNexis Study can be found here.

