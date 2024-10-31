Tempus and Northwestern Medicine Announce Collaboration to Bring Practical Application of AI to Healthcare

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, and Northwestern Medicine, Chicago’s premier integrated academic health system, today announced a collaboration that aims to explore the application of artificial intelligence in clinical care and research. The collaboration, which is expected to span across several disease conditions over time, will start with the Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, a nationally recognized destination for specialized cardiovascular care and advancing discovery.

“As we navigate the complex landscape of healthcare, this collaboration between Tempus and Northwestern Medicine underscores an alliance in revolutionizing patient care through AI-enabled methods,” said Eric Lefkofsky, CEO and Founder of Tempus. “By harnessing the power of data-driven insights, we're not just treating diseases; we're illuminating pathways to better outcomes, faster diagnoses, and more personalized treatment plans.”

Northwestern Medicine is deploying Tempus’ technology across its care teams in cardiology to identify patients at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or any of seven structural heart diseases (SHD), including diseases of the mitral, aortic and tricuspid valves, abnormal heart function, and abnormal heart thickening. Northwestern Medicine is the first provider to clinically deploy Tempus’ ECG-AF algorithm, its FDA-cleared device that uses AI to help physicians identify patients at increased risk of atrial fibrillation/flutter (AF). The Tempus ECG-AF algorithm is intended for use to analyze recordings of 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) devices and detect signs associated with a patient experiencing AF within the next 12 months. These patients can be efficiently routed to a clinician for further diagnostic evaluation. As part of this initial rollout, both organizations will collaborate on a clinical research trial leveraging a variety of Tempus technologies that use ECG data.

“Northwestern Medicine is committed to applying innovative technologies to improve patient care,” said Howard Chrisman, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “Artificial intelligence has the ability to be transformative in healthcare, and it’s going to take a collaborative effort to help unlock its true potential and ensure it is safely and ethically deployed in research and patient care settings.”

As Chicago’s premier integrated academic health system, Northwestern Medicine offers patients access to world class, compassionate care at 11 hospitals and more than 200 diagnostic and ambulatory sites. The health system is anchored by Northwestern Memorial Hospital. For 13 consecutive years, Northwestern Memorial has been named to the Best Hospital Honor Roll by U.S. News and World Report, with 11 specialties ranked nationally. Most noteworthy being, Northwestern Memorial is one of only three hospitals in the nation to receive a U.S. News rating of High Performing in all procedures and conditions.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

About Northwestern Medicine

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, please visit NM.org.