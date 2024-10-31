AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Fed Re Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Fed Re Ltd. (Fed Re) (Bermuda) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlooks assigned to these PCAs are stable.

The PCAs reflect Fed Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The PCAs also reflect AM Best’s expectation that Fed Re’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), will remain in the strongest category and that Fed Re will have a continued trend of profitable premium growth and capital expansion, both organically and through contributions, as set forth by management in its business plans. Fed Re is a subsidiary of Federal Life Group, Inc., and its ultimate parent, Insurance Capital Group, LLC (ICG). ICG is an affiliate of Bain Capital, and Fed Re is an affiliate of Federal Life Insurance Company (Fed Life).

Fed Re has a growing premium base and high dependence on sourcing reinsurance transactions to gain scale. Management projections are based on multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA) flows from Fed Life, as well as lead generation for reinsurance transactions from ICG. The company will focus on MYGAs written by multinational carriers and life products with lower risk profiles. An experienced management team supports Fed Re’s ability to meet growth plans.

This press release relates to Preliminary Credit Assessments that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all assessment information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual assessments referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating and Assessment opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.