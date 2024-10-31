Flexa Expands Partnership with Sheetz to Enable Digital Currency Payments for In-Store Purchases

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexa, an early leader in digital payments, announced the expansion of its partnership with Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, enabling customers to use digital currencies for in-store purchases at all Sheetz locations across the Mid-Atlantic. Following the success of the initial rollout at select locations, this expanded partnership means that all 750+ Sheetz locations can now accept digital asset payments through Flexa, offering Sheetz customers an easier and more seamless way to pay using stablecoins like USDC, as well as other popular digital currencies.

“Flexa is making digital currency payments more accessible and user-friendly than ever before,” said Trevor Filter, cofounder of Flexa. “The demand for stablecoin use cases continues to grow, and we’re excited to help Sheetz stay at the forefront of payment innovation by offering their customers the ability to pay instantly and securely at any of their stores.”

Flexa’s digital asset payments solutions enable consumers to make instant, fraud-proof payments using various digital assets, including bitcoin, ether, litecoin, and stablecoins such as USD Coin, across all 750+ Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Maryland. This new technology integrates directly with Sheetz’s existing in-store point-of-sale systems, ensuring a smooth and fast checkout process.

As digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, continue to gain traction for everyday transactions, Sheetz’s expanded partnership with Flexa reflects the growing consumer demand for alternative payment methods. Over 23% of U.S. consumers now own cryptocurrency, and 58% are interested in using it for purchases1. Over quarter two of 2024, stablecoin transaction volume reached an impressive $8.5 trillion across 1.1 billion transactions, exceeding the $3.9 trillion in payments processed by Visa over the same period2, further highlighting the increasing importance of stablecoins in the global financial ecosystem.

“We’ve always been committed to giving our customers more payment options, and our expanded partnership with Flexa allows us to do just that,” said Sheetz EVP of Marketing and Supply Chain Ryan Sheetz. “We’re excited to make digital currency payments available at all our stores and to meet the growing interest in stablecoins among our customers.”

To celebrate the milestone, Sheetz and Flexa are offering an exclusive promotion at all Sheetz locations. Starting today, October 30, 2024, customers will save $20 on a single purchase when paying with Flexa. For offer details and full terms, customers may visit flexa.co/sheetz.

Expanding Flexa’s digital asset payments solutions to all Sheetz locations empowers consumers to use their digital assets with confidence while providing merchants with a fast, secure, and fraud-proof way to accept them. In addition to supporting a wide range of digital currencies, Flexa can be used with Sheetz’s My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty program, allowing customers to earn rewards on every purchase while enjoying the convenience of paying with digital currencies.

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments, offering merchants and developers easy, scalable integrations for accepting digital currency payments that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa is dedicated to making payments more efficient and accessible worldwide. Learn more at https://flexa.co.

About Sheetz

Established in 1952, Sheetz, Inc. is a family-owned and operated convenience store chain with more than 750 locations across the Mid-Atlantic region. For more information, visit https://sheetz.com.

1 Pymnts.com, & BitPay. (2022). Paying with cryptocurrency: Consumer and merchant perspectives on the potential of cryptocurrency for payments. Retrieved from https://www.pymnts.com

2 Andreessen Horowitz. (2024). State of Crypto 2024. a16z Crypto. https://a16zcrypto.com/posts/article/state-of-crypto-report-2024/