altafiber Advances Climate Action Plan With the Calix Platform, Cutting Power Consumption in Half and Preparing for 50G-PON Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that altafiber, a leading service provider in Ohio, Hawaii, Indiana, and Kentucky, is leveraging Calix Intelligent Access™ on the Calix Broadband Platform to support a simplified broadband infrastructure that will grow markets and open new revenue opportunities. altafiber will transition from legacy access infrastructure to 10 Gbps XGS-PON to deliver reliable multi-gig services on a future-ready fiber network. Choosing Intelligent Access with the AXOS® operating system will cut broadband network power consumption by 48 percent and pave the way for a seamless evolution to 50G-PON so altafiber can expand its markets. With Calix as an innovation partner, altafiber will seamlessly enhance subscriber experiences through innovative managed services that address the diverse broadband needs of its communities.

altafiber is committed to enhancing environmental quality in the communities it serves. The company developed an urgent Climate Action Plan to execute meaningful climate change, with a goal to be net-zero carbon emitters by 2040 and significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. altafiber expects to reduce GHG by 9 percent just by upgrading its legacy voice, access, and associated field equipment.

Leveraging Intelligent Access on the Calix Platform, altafiber will rapidly deploy XGS-PON to:

Reduce operational costs of its network to support overall growth. The adoption of industry-leading double-density XGS-PON technology efficiently streamlines network operations—reducing power consumption and equipment installation space to lower total cost of ownership. This pay-it-forward network innovation allows altafiber to scale cost-effectively as it grows.

The adoption of industry-leading double-density XGS-PON technology efficiently streamlines network operations—reducing power consumption and equipment installation space to lower total cost of ownership. This pay-it-forward network innovation allows altafiber to scale cost-effectively as it grows. Advance the altafiber Climate Action Plan, cutting power use and carbon emissions. By moving residential and small business customers to its high-speed fiber-optic network in lieu of legacy, copper-wire-based broadband, altafiber expects to reduce CO 2 emissions per customer at least 10-fold. The XGS-PON network is also more resilient to weather events and power outages, reducing vehicle emissions thanks to fewer service calls.

By moving residential and small business customers to its high-speed fiber-optic network in lieu of legacy, copper-wire-based broadband, altafiber expects to reduce CO emissions per customer at least 10-fold. The XGS-PON network is also more resilient to weather events and power outages, reducing vehicle emissions thanks to fewer service calls. Support 10G, 50G, and beyond to enhance the subscriber experience. By enhancing network performance with XGS-PON, altafiber anticipates the delivery of unparalleled broadband experiences for residential and business subscribers. With the cloud-and-software-enabled Calix Platform, altafiber can also develop an environmentally conscious ITU standard 50G-PON roadmap.

“Our subscribers have come to expect amazing broadband experiences from us,” said Ron Beerman, chief network officer at altafiber. “Our goal is to deliver those with sustainability and environmental stewardship in mind. Partnering with Calix enables us to achieve all our goals and support our future growth across markets.”

“The Calix Broadband Platform is the ideal solution to advance altafiber’s expansive business while delivering the operational efficiency needed to support its 2040 initiative of net-zero carbon emissions,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “The platform will also enable altafiber to quickly implement new technologies like 50G-PON without requiring extensive resources. With Calix, altafiber is pushing the boundaries of broadband connectivity, helping simplify its infrastructure and streamline innovation with a reduced carbon footprint and lower energy costs. We commend altafiber for setting a new benchmark in sustainable broadband deployment while transforming every community it serves with reliable, next-generation experiences.”

