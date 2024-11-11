LOFT Signs Strategic Category Licensing Partnership with Li & Fung for Swim

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Li & Fung Limited (“Li & Fung”), the world’s leading supply chain solutions partner for consumer brands and retailers, today announced an exclusive category licensing agreement with LOFT, the brand known for fun, feminine fashion. The agreement grants Li & Fung the exclusive category license for LOFT Swim, marking an evolution of LOFT’s long-standing relationship with Li & Fung. With this partnership, LOFT will leverage Li & Fung’s deep global expertise and leadership in swimwear to expand the iconic brand’s offerings within this high-growth category.

As experts in swim design and fit, Li & Fung will channel the beloved LOFT spirit into a new line of women’s swimwear distinguished by confident prints and colors. The new LOFT Swim collection debuts for Fall 2024 at full price retailers nationwide featuring a vibrant and versatile assortment of one-piece swimsuits, tankini and bikini tops and matching bottoms, zip front rash guards, and woven board shorts. All items provide a modern fit that focuses on supporting and flattering a range of body types and shapes, with coverage in all the right places.

“The LOFT brand has incredible reach and an extremely loyal customer base that loves our approachable, optimistic fashion. Expanding our established relationship with Li & Fung by entering into a licensing agreement for LOFT Swim is a natural next step for our brand,” said Deirdre FitzGerald, President, International at KnitWell Group. “Swim is a meaningful opportunity for the brand and the Li & Fung team has done a great job of bringing the LOFT DNA to a new category and distribution channel, allowing us to bring the love of LOFT to more people.”

For over 25 years, Li & Fung has established a reputation as a leading private label and branded partner in swimwear, trusted by top brands to create winning collections from concept to fit to delivery. Now, Li & Fung is expanding its licensing division, partnering with a rapidly growing portfolio of national brands across varying price points and categories. The partnership with LOFT signifies Li & Fung’s momentum in this space, as well as the company’s value to brands seeking to diversify their offerings and increase access to existing and new customers.

“At Li & Fung we excel at taking beloved brands to new heights, whether that’s facilitating expansion into lucrative growth categories, or increasing a brand’s footprint through new distribution channels,” said Mel Limoncelli, Senior Vice President and Divisional Head, Li & Fung Brands and Private Label. “We are honored to bring our swim expertise to the iconic LOFT brand, and we can’t wait for LOFT customers to hit the pool or beach while rocking these flattering and fun new pieces.”

Retailers interested in the new LOFT Swim line can contact LoftSwimSales@Lifung.com to learn more.

About Li & Fung Limited

Li & Fung, the Hong Kong-headquartered multinational group, is the world’s leading supply chain solutions partner. It specializes in responsibly managing supply chains of high-volume, time-sensitive goods for leading retailers and brands worldwide. Its aspiration is to deliver value in global supply chains by living our values around people, partners and planet. For more information, please visit www.lifung.com

About LOFT

LOFT creates optimistic, feminine, and versatile clothing for a wide range of women with one common style goal: to look and feel confident. From all day, any day must-haves to fashion with a wink, LOFT consistently serves up head-to-toe outfits and perfect pieces at an incredible value which makes getting dressed feel effortless. Launching in 1998, today LOFT has over 500 stores and outlets across the US and offers 24/7 shopping at Loft.com. LOFT is part of KnitWell Group, a multi-brand retail operating company comprised of the iconic American apparel brands Chico’s, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor, Soma, Talbots and White House Black Market. With sales of $6 billion on an annual basis, KnitWell Group is one of the largest specialty apparel companies in the United States.