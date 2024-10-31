Westlake Royal Building Products Bolsters Newpoint™ Concrete Roof Tile Operations, Capacity in Florida to Meet Regional Demand

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Royal Building Products™ (Westlake Royal), a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), has announced a strategic investment initiative to enhance operations and capacity of Newpoint™ Concrete Roof Tile, the durable roofing system known for its superior strength and lasting beauty, in the state of Florida. As part of the effort, the company is enhancing two of its Florida manufacturing facilities, making significant advancements and capital improvements to address burgeoning demand for the high-performance, weather-resistant concrete roof tile within the region.

“This initiative demonstrates our continued commitment to serving the concrete roof tile marketplace in Florida,” says Eric Miller, vice president, sales for Westlake Royal Building Products. “With weather resistance and energy bills top-of-mind with homeowners, there is growing demand for Newpoint Concrete Roof Tile. With these improvements, we are now well positioned to deliver the product with an overall enhanced customer experience.”

Two regional concrete tile manufacturing facilities in Florida are at the center of Westlake Royal Building Products’ capital improvements. The first, located in Lake Wales, has undergone high-level enhancements to streamline operations and to improve the quality and efficiencies of product and packaging processes. Optimization efforts at the second manufacturing facility, in Okeechobee, have focused on growing production capacity and output.

“Through these operation optimizations, we are pleased to highlight the Newpoint Concrete Roof Tile Saxony 900 profile, a flat-shaped tile, which is both part of our current offering and recognized for its efficiency in foam-adhesive application,” adds Miller. “Compared to other concrete tile alternatives, this profile notably requires fewer pieces per square with the foam application, while providing the enhanced wind-uplift protection widely sought by homeowners in Florida.”

In addition to expanding overall capacity of the Newpoint Concrete Roof Tile in Florida, Westlake Royal has also focused considerably on the overall customer experience. The company is delivering improvements to its e-commerce platform, while also enhancing key delivery and roof-load services, which expand reach to previously inaccessible areas of the state.

“Westlake Royal is a business unit of Westlake Corporation, a Fortune 500 company,” says Miller. “However, these enhancements paired with our extensive locally based talent, which is highly attuned to the region’s specific roofing needs, showcases our personalized, local approach to serving Florida customers.”

Newpoint Concrete Roof Tile is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, ensuring long-lasting protection for any structure. The tile is also compatible with Westlake Royal™ Roofing Components, the company’s robust line of integrated roof components designed to deliver a higher standard of roof installation and performance. Working in concert with the concrete tile, the components solutions provide a comprehensive roofing system that stands up to the unique challenges of the Florida climate.

“Our range of high-performance, resilient components enable a holistic approach to sourcing, ensuring product compatibility and roof performance, while simultaneously streamlining the supply chain and installation process,” adds Miller.

For additional information, the Westlake Royal Building Products customer service center in Florida may be reached at (863) 824-1289. For full product details about Newpoint Concrete Roof Tile, visit https://westlakeroyalroofing.com/newpoint-concrete/. To explore the company’s complete spectrum of concrete, composite, clay, steel, and components roofing options, visit westlakeroyalroofing.com.

