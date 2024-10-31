NexCore Expands Upstate New York Footprint with Acquisition of DWC Mechanical

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NexCore, a leading provider of commercial HVAC services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Buffalo-based DWC Mechanical, Inc. (“DWC” or the “Company”). DWC will continue to be managed by its current management team led by Dave Cloy (President) and Rich Wagner (Vice President of Installation). DWC joins Kennedy Mechanical and Ryan Plumbing & Heating as the third business in upstate New York as part of NexCore’s platform.

DWC, a mechanical commercial HVAC services company with a strong presence in Western New York and growing presence in Florida, has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service quality and unwavering dedication to its customers and employees throughout its history. Founded in 1995 by Dave Cloy, DWC has grown rapidly into a market leader in the Buffalo commercial HVAC market. The entire DWC team, from management, to technicians, to the support staff, have a shared commitment to providing excellent customer experience. All employees will remain with the Company post-close and serve as an integral part of NexCore’s growth strategy across the Northeast region and expansion into Florida.

Steve Knowles, CEO of NexCore, commented, “Dave has built an incredible business, and he is an outstanding example of NexCore’s customer and people focus. We are excited that Dave will help lead our endeavors in the Buffalo market, which is marked by sharp and sustained growth.”

Dave Cloy, President of DWC, remarked, “We are thrilled about our new partnership with NexCore. All DWC customers are the heart of our business, and NexCore shares the same commitment to deliver exceptional service. This partnership shows our combined commitment to being the preeminent facility services provider across the entire northeast.”

DWC is NexCore’s fifth acquisition in 2024 and seventh acquisition for the overall platform. DWC joins Kennedy Mechanical and Ryan Plumbing & Heating as the third business in upstate New York under the NexCore umbrella. DWC will continue to operate independently under Dave Cloy and Rich Wagner’s leadership and will be supported by NexCore to facilitate continued growth and evaluate future add-on acquisitions. Clew Partners originated the transaction and served as buy-side advisor to NexCore.

About NexCore

NexCore is a commercial HVAC services platform focused on maintenance-driven HVAC, electrical, controls, plumbing, and other facility service solutions for commercial clients across a diverse set of end markets. The platform's comprehensive service offerings are backed by a strong reputation for excellence in client service and delivery, paired with an industry-leading culture. NexCore’s partner companies include Alliance Group, Pratt & Smith, Sylvester & Cockrum, Kennedy Mechanical, Ryan Plumbing & Heating, Avonda Air Systems, and DWC Mechanical. For more information, visit www.nxcus.com.

About DWC Mechanical

Established in 1995, DWC is a leading provider of commercial HVAC services across the Western New York and the Tampa, FL regions. DWC has earned its reputation for excellence through its strong commitment to providing only top-quality products and fast, courteous and professional service. As a fully licensed and insured mechanical contractor, DWC is a one-stop shop for all commercial HVAC needs. For more information, visit https://www.dwcmechanical.com/

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt’s mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.