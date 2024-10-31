GoodRx Unveils New E-commerce Platform, Launches with Opill®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading prescription savings platform in the U.S., announced the rollout of its new e-commerce solution, with Opill® as its launch partner. This new seamless direct-to-consumer shopping experience allows consumers to order eligible health products and medications on the GoodRx platform and have them shipped directly to their door. Not only does this mark GoodRx’s entry into the over-the-counter (OTC) market, but it offers valuable partnership opportunities for consumer health and pharmaceutical brands looking to leverage GoodRx’s extensive reach and scale.

The introduction of this new e-commerce service is part of GoodRx’s broader strategy to further integrate health and wellness brands into its platform, streamlining the purchasing process and increasing accessibility of essential products and medications. Now, consumers have another way of conveniently ordering Opill contraception directly to their doorsteps without the need for a doctor visit or prescription. This new GoodRx capability allows consumer health and pharmaceutical brands looking to provide a frictionless experience for consumers to integrate their offerings directly within the GoodRx platform.

"We are thrilled to launch our e-commerce solution with Opill, an initiative that underscores our mutual commitment to more accessible healthcare," stated Dorothy Gemmell, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodRx. "This new feature will provide patients with a simple, seamless way to obtain their eligible medications, building on how GoodRx has already made prescription medications more affordable and accessible for millions of consumers. It also paves the way for other OTC brands and pharma partners to leverage our platform’s reach to expand market presence, increase consumer access to essential medications and ultimately help drive growth."

The GoodRx and Opill partnership addresses significant gaps in healthcare access, particularly for the more than 19 million women living in areas with limited contraceptive services. By removing major obstacles such as high costs and logistical challenges, this initiative provides another avenue for direct access to OTC birth control, empowering women to take control of their reproductive health with ease and without a visit to a doctor.

“Perrigo worked for years to bring a U.S. daily oral birth control option over the counter, providing a solution to those experiencing barriers like a lapse in insurance coverage and a historic lack of effective options available without a prescription,” said Sara Young, SVP and Chief Growth and Transformation Officer at Perrigo, the manufacturer of Opill. “Teaming up with GoodRx allows us to leverage its broad user base and easy-to-use platform to make it simple for women to directly order Opill, which is currently the most effective birth control option available without a prescription. This partnership makes accessing birth control more convenient for the millions of people who use GoodRx each year.”

Leveraging deep insights into consumer health behavior, GoodRx’s new e-commerce experience aligns with the surge in consumer demand for more autonomy over healthcare management, a trend accelerated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. By addressing traditional healthcare hurdles, GoodRx is empowering consumers to manage their healthcare more effectively and independently, and enabling partners to improve visibility and accessibility for their medications.

