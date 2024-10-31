Tutor Perini-Nan Joint Venture Awarded $330.6 Million Apra Harbor Waterfront Repairs Project in Guam

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Company, in a joint venture with Nan, Inc., has been awarded a contract with a base value of approximately $330.6 million by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Marianas, for the Apra Harbor Waterfront Repairs Project. This is a design-build construction project to repair Guam Harbor’s Glass Breakwater and restore and modernize waterfront areas that have been physically eroded and damaged from storms, including the recent Typhoon Mawar in May 2023 at Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam. The scope of work for the base contract includes repairs to the three most critically failed portions of the Glass Breakwater to minimize future breaching potential of the breakwater. The contract includes nine options for additional anticipated scopes of work that, if exercised, could increase the total contract value by up to an additional $230 million. Six of these options are to repair additional sections of the Glass Breakwater, while three options are associated with shoreline repairs to the inner harbor. Tutor Perini is the managing partner in the joint venture, with Nan, Inc. serving as a 30% partner. The Company’s Guam-based subsidiary, Black Construction Corporation, will be managing the execution of the work on this project.

Design work is expected to begin immediately with in-water construction anticipated to commence in August 2025 and substantial completion expected in July 2029. The $330.6 million base contract value will be added to the Company’s backlog in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the value of any future options will be added to backlog as they are awarded.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).