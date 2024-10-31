Clarios Partners with ISN® to Enhance Contractor Management in Mexico

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery solutions, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management system for its operations in Mexico. ISN will work with Clarios to enhance its contractor management program.

“One of our highest priorities at Clarios is ensuring our collaborators can work safely and effectively—day in and day out. Partnering with ISN will help us ensure that our contractors are maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance,” commented Aaron Hidalgo, EHS Analyst at Clarios. “We’re looking forward to leveraging multiple areas of ISN’s services and expertise in contractor management, including tracking ESG data, training qualifications, and providing online training tools for our contractors.”

Headquartered in Glendale, Wisconsin, Clarios is a global market leader in battery manufacturing, making over 150 million advanced, low-voltage batteries each year. The company has been recognized by Ethisphere for the second year in a row as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies.

Clarios will now implement ISNetworld in Mexico where its operations include two battery recycling plants, as well as other sites specializing in battery production and additional components. Their brands in LATAM include LTH, MAC, Heliar, VARTA and OPTIMA.

Clarios Mexico has been granted the ISO 14001 and SA8000 certifications and has also been recognized as a one of Mexico's Socially Responsible Organizations (ESR), for the 13th consecutive year.

“Clarios has a demonstrated history of living out its values and upholding the highest standards of ethics, compliance, and governance,” commented Joe Schloesser, Vice President at ISN. “We’re proud to partner with Clarios to elevate the effectiveness of its contractor management program in Mexico, helping ensure safety and compliance remain at the forefront of its operations.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit https://www.isnetworld.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting over 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 81,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a mobile app focused on individual workers built to keep them and their work moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Clarios

Clarios is a world leader in advanced low-voltage technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power virtually every type of vehicle and are found in 1 in 3 cars on the road today. With nearly 18,000 employees in more than 100 countries, we offer our Aftermarket and OE partners extensive experience as well as reliability, safety and comfort in everyday life. We respond to the planet with a rigorous focus on sustainability, promoting sustainability best practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure that 100% of the products we sell are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries per hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.