TD SYNNEX Becomes Sole Distributor of IBM Solutions Throughout the English and Dutch Caribbean

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced its exclusive distribution agreement with IBM across 23 countries in the Caribbean. The agreement expands TD SYNNEX and IBM’s longstanding partnership centered around connecting resellers in the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region to innovative solutions that accelerate business growth and maximize revenue opportunities.

Under the agreement, IBM resell business partners in the English and Dutch Caribbean will transition from a Tier-1 direct sales model, to a Tier-2 indirect model through a distributor. They will now access IBM’s products and solutions through TD SYNNEX, benefit from the company’s deep technical expertise, comprehensive enablement programs and expansive geographic network. Partners will also leverage the full benefits of IBM’s new Partner Plus program, which allows partners to enjoy enhanced access to IBM’s resources, skilling and benefits. The agreement starts with IBM Infrastructure partners and soon after will be expanded to include Software partners.

“Becoming IBM’s sole distributor in the English and Dutch Caribbean allows us to bring even greater value to partners in the region by connecting them with IBM’s extensive portfolio,” said Helio Guimaraes, Vice President and General Manager of MCA, TD SYNNEX LAC. “With our specialized expertise and enablement programs, we are well-positioned to help partners maximize their technology investments and achieve their business objectives. We look forward to empowering partners with access to IBM’s hardware and infrastructure solutions, and soon its software offerings, to drive growth and capitalize on new opportunities.”

TD SYNNEX’s variety of IBM resources throughout the Americas will be made available to Caribbean partners through the agreement, including its recently launched Center of Excellence in Brazil and a region-based IBM support team to assist with their transition. This team will provide comprehensive technical, sales and marketing enablement and support to IBM resellers, ensuring they have the resources and knowledge to successfully meet their business goals.

For more information on TD SYNNEX LAC’s solutions and programs for IBM Business Partners, visit the TD SYNNEX Partner Portal.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.