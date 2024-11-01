United States Air Force Awards Gentex Corporation Aircrew Laser Eye Protection (ALEP) Night Spectacle Contract

CARBONDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gentex Corporation, a global leader in personal protection and situational awareness solutions for defense forces, aircrew, emergency responders and industrial personnel, announced today that it was awarded the United States Air Force Aircrew Laser Eye Protection (ALEP) Night Spectacle contract to develop and produce its laser protective eyewear for aircrew, the Block III Night Spectacle.

This order includes over 13,000 Block III Night Spectacles over the next 18 months including development and full rate production. The spectacle lenses utilize the latest laser protective filter technology developed by the Air Force Research Laboratories (AFRL) for night applications. Their lightweight, aviator-style frames fit comfortably on the face and feature contoured temple arms that integrate well with helmets and helmet components. The Gentex Block III Night Spectacles join our unique product line of other LEP spectacles developed for F-35, U.S. Navy EDU series and laser dazzle Eclipse and Eclipse NIR spectacles. Gentex was also awarded the previous four delivery orders for the USAF Block III Contract, which includes the Ballistic Day Spectacle, Ballistic Night Spectacle, Day Spectacle and Aircrew Night Vision Goggles Joined LEP (ANJL).

“With over 40 years of experience creating the highest quality vision protection for aircrew, this contract recognizes our continued innovation and evolution in the eyewear and visor market,” said Robert McCay, vice president at Gentex Corporation. “We’re proud to have won our fourth consecutive Delivery Order under Block III to develop products and technology that meet the challenges of ever-advancing threats.”

About Gentex Corporation

With a history of innovation that spans 130 years, Gentex Corporation is a leading supplier of products that advance personal protection and situational awareness for global defense forces, emergency responders and industrial personnel operating in high-performance environments. Our portfolio includes helmet system platforms, hearing protection and communications products, and capability upgrades for defense and security forces sold under the Gentex and Ops-Core brands, as well as PureFlo® industrial respiratory protection systems. Privately held, Gentex is headquartered in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, and supports its global customers through a worldwide distributor network and facilities in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.

Learn more at www.gentexcorp.com.