Noridian and HTG Join Forces to Ease the Medicaid Provider Enrollment Experience and Improve Access to Care

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), through its partnership with HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG), has been awarded the Iowa Medicaid Enterprise Modernization Effort (MEME) Provider Outcomes Solution contract. Together with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, they will work to transform the state’s Medicaid provider management system and services.

“ State leaders in Iowa, health care providers in the state, HTG and Noridian all share a common goal to ensure people enrolled in Iowa’s Medicaid program receive high-quality care,” says Jon Bogenreif, Noridian president and CEO. “ Achieving this goal isn’t possible without simplifying enrollment processes for Medicaid providers, which is why we’re proud to partner with HTG to create an easier experience so providers can focus on providing timely and quality health care to individuals who need it.”

Jessica Stimpson, Noridian market lead, public sector programs, adds, “ The enrollment process for Medicaid providers is complex. By streamlining and modernizing the enrollment process, we will minimize the effort required from providers and eliminate unnecessary back-and-forth. This initiative is designed to significantly reduce enrollment times, allowing providers to begin seeing Medicaid patients quickly.”

As the subcontractor, Noridian will pair its Noridian Medicaid Experience Elevated (MXe) Provider Management product with HTG’s Discover your Provider® (DyP®) solution to perform administrative functions, including enrolling and credentialing providers, conducting outreach and education, managing call center inquiries that range from claim status to billing questions, and other program initiatives.

For nearly two decades, Noridian has acted as a Core Operations vendor for the state of Iowa, serving as the central hub of all operational and system components within the Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) programs, which serve more than 700,000 eligible individuals in Iowa.

“ State Medicaid agencies are dealing with a variety of challenges and need a comprehensive solution to advance their programs, which is why we’re excited to partner with Noridian,” shares Brett Furst, president of HTG. “ Together, our services and expertise will help Iowa improve the provider management experience so they can focus on ensuring their members get the care they need.”

For more information about Noridian, visit www.noridian.com or reach out via Noridian’s Contact Us page to learn how we can help.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state, and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.