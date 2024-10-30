Pitney Bowes and FedEx Launch FedEx Platform Account

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a technology-driven company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world—including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500, today announced a new program with FedEx, which will offer a FedEx Platform Account to Pitney Bowes customers. Through the FedEx Platform Account, Pitney Bowes customers can access discounted FedEx rates and expanded service options through their multicarrier shipping software, including ShipAccel, powered by Pitney Bowes, without the need for a FedEx shipping account.

This collaboration benefits Pitney Bowes diverse customer base, providing the essential edge required in today’s rapidly growing ecommerce marketplace.

“ We’re thrilled to announce the new Platform Account Program with FedEx to offer our customers deeply discounted rates across their full portfolio of services,” said Shemin Nurmohamed, President of Sending Technology Solutions at Pitney Bowes. “ This ongoing collaboration reflects our commitment to providing solutions that will streamline processes while offering shipping savings up to 90%.”

ShipAccel customers can enjoy immediate access to these savings and services while a full roll-out of the program across all Pitney Bowes multicarrier solutions is expected by the end of the year.

“ We’re excited to build upon our relationship with Pitney Bowes to continue making shipping easier for small and mid-sized businesses by streamlining shipping processes and providing access to the services businesses need to grow,” said Jason Brenner, senior vice president, digital portfolio, FedEx.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is a technology-driven company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world—including more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small businesses to large enterprises, and government entities rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements, and financial results, visit www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.