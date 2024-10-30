Cone Marshall and Delta Asia Financial Group Join Forces to Launch Delta Asia Cone Marshall (DACM) Family Office Advisory

HONG KONG & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cone Marshall, the preeminent legal and fiduciary services firm helping global families with their estate planning, asset preservation, and wealth planning, today announced a new partnership with diversified financial conglomerate, Delta Asia Financial Group, to establish Delta Asia Cone Marshall (DACM) Family Office Advisory Limited. Established in 1935, Delta Asia Financial Group is the region’s largest family-owned bank providing integrated services including banking, securities investment, insurance consultancy, and wealth management. Delta Asia Cone Marshall Family Office Advisory opened with offices in Hong Kong and a presence in Macau. This family-led joint venture fuses Delta Asia’s nearly a century of banking and financial services expertise with Cone Marshall’s global authority and experience in trust and succession planning.

“Delta Asia and Cone Marshall share a common understanding of the important needs of family. We are committed to supporting their growth, succession and wealth planning for future generations in the region,” said Lai-chong Au, Co-CEO of Delta Asia Cone Marshall Family Office Advisory Limited. “At DACM Family Office Advisory, we take pride in our extensive expertise in succession and wealth planning. By leveraging our combined knowledge and experience, we aim to deliver customized solutions that address the unique needs of each client, ensuring the long-term prosperity of their families and legacies.”

Delta Asia Financial Group is chaired by Mr. Stanley Au. He is also the Founder and Chairman of The Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Macao and Delta Asia SME Training Institute. Recognized by the "Financial Times" as one of Hong Kong's most successful financiers, Mr. Au is a firm believer in social responsibility and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives economic advancement in the community. DACM is uniquely positioned to provide families in Asia with unparalleled guidance, specialized resources, and flexible solutions in Asia, the wealthiest continent in the world and the fastest growing economic region.

In the midst of the largest transfer of wealth in history, DACM offers an extensive range of fiduciary and trust services as well as banking and financial planning services to strategically assist generations as they navigate their financial journeys and safeguard their wealth. This Family Office Advisory practice is comprised of lawyers, wealth planners, financial advisors, bankers, and accountants with decades of experience managing thousands of trusts.

“The partnership with Delta Asia Financial Group and Cone Marshall unites our expertise and shared vision to deploy our complementary capabilities across Asia,” said Geoffrey Cone, Co-Executive Chairman of Delta Asia Cone Marshall Family Office Advisory Limited. “It’s incredibly timely to introduce DACM Family Office as it represents a unique joint venture between two family-led, entrepreneurial businesses. Committed to preserving the legacies of families around the world, our globalized team nurtures every client relationship with personalized care.”

Founded in 1998 in New Zealand, Cone Marshall continues to expand internationally with offices in 14 key markets around the world, including Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Montevideo; Hong Kong; Auckland; London; Geneva; Milan, Italy; and San Marino. Cone Marshall has evolved into a leading independent provider of legal and fiduciary services, specializing in assisting clients globally with succession planning, wealth and asset management, tax planning, trusts, and offering trustee and fiduciary services. Cone Marshall brings deep experience in complex, cross border trust administration to the DACM partnership.

“Cone Marshall and Delta Asia are both family-owned institutions with extensive histories, and their true legacies are their dedication to serving global families with trusted bespoke advisory services,” said Ada Ng, Co-CEO of Delta Asia Cone Marshall Family Office Advisory Limited. “Our global team possesses a distinctive edge in trust and succession planning services, with offices spanning 15 countries and specialized expertise in administering complex cross-border structures. We are able to support modern families with diversified assets to ensure their financial legacies endure especially as we approach the greatest wealth transfer in history.”

For more information please visit our website Delta Asia Cone Marshall Family Office Advisory Limited (www.dacmfo.com).

About Cone Marshall:

Cone Marshall is the leading global independent trusts and estates planning advisor helping individuals, families and family offices with trusts, estate planning, asset preservation, and wealth planning. Founded by Geoffrey Cone in 1998, Cone Marshall has grown into one of the world’s most respected legal and fiduciary advisors, with offices in over 14 countries and more than $30 billion in assets under administration. The U.S. arm of Cone Marshall, Teton Trust Company (TTC), is a Wyoming chartered trust company based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that establishes and administers trusts, to help individuals and families plan, preserve and protect their legacies. Cone Marshall and Teton Trust have together built a client portfolio of over 2,000 relationships with individuals, families, companies, and nonprofit organizations. To learn more please visit our websites Cone Marshall (www.conemarshall.com) and Teton Trust Company (www.tetontrustcompany.com).

About Delta Asia:

Delta Asia Financial Group, established in 1935, has a rich history over the course of nearly 90 years and across four generations. The Group has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Initially focusing on banking services in Macau, Delta Asia Financial Group has since expanded into a formidable financial conglomerate, offering a comprehensive suite of integrated services that include banking, general insurance, wealth management, and family office advisory services in the region.

As the sole wholly family-owned financial institution in both Hong Kong and Macau, Delta Asia Financial Group stands out for its commitment to personalized service and enduring relationships. With a strong presence in both regions, the Group has established itself as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses alike, providing expert guidance and tailored solutions to help clients navigate the complexities of the financial landscape.

Driven by a legacy of excellence and a dedication to innovation, Delta Asia Financial Group continues to blending tradition with modernity to deliver value and expertise to its valued clients. For more information, kindly visit our official website at Delta Asia Financial Group (www.delta-asia.com).