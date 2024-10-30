Outreach Launches Integration with Clay to Streamline Sales Efforts

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outreach, the first and only Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows, today announced an integration with industry leader Clay, a company that helps GTM teams uplevel their data enrichment and automate personalized outreach. The integration helps sellers target the right prospects and drive relevant messaging to their customers.

“Outreach is an established leader in sales technology and we’re thrilled to offer this new integration to our customers,” said Stefan Kollenberg, Head of Data & Technology Partnerships at Clay. “The combination of our data enrichment tech plus Outreach’s sales execution tech will deliver an exceptional experience for our mutual customers that will increase efficiency through personalized outreach they can trust.”

Outreach’s integration with Clay supports GTM teams in driving growth across outbound, inbound, expansion, and retention initiatives. The integration enables scalable, personalized outreach with ease by consolidating and enhancing your revenue team’s data enrichment.

“When looking for partners, it’s important to select not only those with top technology, but those that deliver the best results for your customers,” said Nithya Lakshmanan, SVP of Product and Design at Outreach. “Sales teams get deeper insights into their prospects with Clay’s data enrichment and leverage that to send highly relevant engagements in Outreach, leading to higher conversion rates and driving revenue growth. We look forward to continuing our work together on redefining the sales landscape through the most innovative AI offerings.”

Users will be able to access Outreach actions within their Clay workspace, allowing them to create and update prospects, add them to sequences, and look up prospects or mailboxes by email address. As a result, revenue teams can send relevant emails that stand out in buyers’ inboxes and drive better top-of-funnel outcomes without adding complexity for sellers.

Outreach’s integration with Clay is available today in the Outreach Marketplace.

About Outreach

Outreach is the first and only Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows. Built on the world’s largest foundation of customer interactions and go-to-market team data, Outreach gives teams the tools they need to design, execute, and continuously improve a revenue strategy that is disciplined, achievable, and optimized for every stage of the customer journey. The world’s most effective revenue organizations, including Cisco, Okta, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon use Outreach to power workflows, put customers at the center of their business, and win in the market. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.