Cleveland Cavaliers Select CommScope to Power 5G Connected Fan Experience at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLAREMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today that it has partnered with the Cleveland Cavaliers to provide 5G connectivity at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The advanced mobile network is designed to provide Cavaliers’ fans with the ultimate connected entertainment experience. It will feature CommScope’s all-digital in-building wireless antenna system—ERA® DAS (distributed antenna system)—as the backbone for 5G mobile connectivity across the 152,979 square foot arena.

“Our goal with this partnership was to enhance the gameday experience for Cleveland Cavaliers fans by providing exceptional 5G connectivity at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” stated Michael Conley, Chief Information Officer of the Cleveland Cavaliers. “In collaboration with CommScope, we have utilized their cutting-edge antenna technology and extensive expertise in venue-based networks to develop a fast and seamless wireless experience. This initiative not only elevates the overall experience for our fans but also represents a significant achievement, as we have successfully reduced our footprint by nearly 85%.”

“We’re excited to partner with the Cleveland Cavaliers and bring our flagship 5G technology to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” stated Upendra Pingle, SVP Intelligent Cell Networks, CommScope. “Our ERA DAS is proven in some of the most demanding venues in the world, and it will be the foundation for elevating the fan experience at the Cavaliers’ home arena. Our distributed antenna system takes advantage of both open standards and the latest 5G technology to bring unprecedented flexibility to complex enterprise wireless installations like this one. It allows the Cleveland Cavaliers to minimize their carbon and operational footprint while creating a new standard for in-venue sports entertainment.”

The CommScope® ERA system supports all 5G spectrum bands, including C-band, and will allow the arena’s wireless network to support digital fan experiences from parking assistance and venue entry to promotional fan engagement and touchless interactions to augmented game experiences, and more.

