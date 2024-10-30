Apps Associates and Matilda Cloud Partner to Offer VMWare Migration on AWS and OCI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apps Associates, an acclaimed global leader in enterprise application services, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Matilda Cloud to deliver comprehensive VMWare migration assessments and streamlined migration solutions on both AWS and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Matilda Cloud is recognized as the preferred tool for VMWare assessments by both AWS and OCI, making it an invaluable resource for customers migrating from on-premises systems to the cloud.

Leveraging Matilda Cloud, Apps Associates now provides customers a seamless pathway from assessment to migration. Currently utilized in multiple AWS Optimized Learning Assessments (OLAs) and Oracle migration projects, the solution is designed to deliver efficiency, reduce disruptions, and optimize workload performance in a cost-effective way.

"With Apps Associates' deep expertise in enterprise technology and Matilda Cloud’s advanced migration tools, we’re creating a seamless path for customers moving to AWS and OCI," said Suresh Cheruku, Matilda Cloud CEO. "This partnership ensures efficient, high-performance migrations that meet each client’s unique needs."

Key Features and Benefits:

VMWare Discovery: Apps Associates employs AWS-approved Matilda Cloud tools to perform comprehensive VMWare discovery, assessing applications, environments, dependencies, and migration priorities.

Customized Migration Wave Planning: Tailored migration strategies focus on cost, security, architecture, and timing.

Business Case Development: A robust business case for each project helps secure necessary funding, supporting smooth migrations aligned with customer goals.

Automated Migration Execution: With Matilda Cloud's automation capabilities, Apps Associates delivers faster, more efficient migrations, reducing timelines and easing transitions to AWS or OCI.

End-to-End Managed Services: Post-migration support and managed services ensure sustained efficiency and performance.

Matilda Cloud’s integration into the AWS Marketplace provides added convenience and transparency for clients. Pricing for this service is customized to meet specific needs, and inquiries can be directed to Apps Associates’ sales team for a personalized quote.

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, counseling and executing across every stage of the enterprise transformation journey—not just the destination. For more than two decades, Apps Associates has closely collaborated with decision makers across nearly every industry, offering end-to-end integration, modernization, and cloud migration services. By helping to break down the silos within today’s most complex business challenges, Apps Associates is unlocking solutions and efficiencies that scale into future opportunities.

To learn more about how Apps Associates can help you align your business with the right technology, visit AppsAssociates.com or follow Apps Associates on social media on X and LinkedIn.

About Matilda Cloud:

Matilda Cloud is a pioneer in AI-powered cloud automation and migration tools, providing robust solutions for VMWare environments on AWS and OCI. Their platform simplifies complex cloud migration projects, offering capabilities that range from discovery and assessment to automated deployment.