ADDING MULTIMEDIA Premium Parking Selected as Preferred Free-Flow Parking Operations and Technology Partner of ASM Global in North America

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premium Parking, the leader in full-stack digital parking solutions, today announced a partnership with ASM Global, the world’s premier venue management and services company, to provide free-flow parking operations and technology for ASM Global-managed venues across North America. This strategic alliance underscores ASM Global’s commitment to enhancing guest experiences while leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline parking operations.

“ASM Global is renowned for utilizing innovative technology to provide an extraordinary fan experience,” said James Huger, CEO, Premium Parking. “We are honored that, after a thorough assessment process, ASM Global has selected Premium Parking as their free-flow parking operations and technology partner. This partnership assures that the wonderful experience enjoyed by fans at the iconic venues managed by ASM Global will extend to the parking facilities that serve those venues.”

With its headquarters in Los Angeles, ASM Global manages a portfolio of more than 400 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts venues across five continents. The company selected Premium Parking as its free-flow parking operations and technology partner because Premium Parking offers a unique free-flow parking model that helps patrons get out of their cars and into their seats faster to maximize their experience.

“As we continue to innovate across our diverse venue portfolio in driving frictionless experiences from street to seat to benefit both our attendees and staff, the ability to collaborate with Premium Parking and leverage their free-flow solution is a key component,” said Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice president, arenas, stadiums, and theaters.

“Leveraging Premium Parking’s free-flow parking operations has enabled us to substantively improve the overall flow of vehicles into the lots while also lowering our staffing needs, allowing us to generate an elevated revenue stream,” said William Breuer, General Manager, Boeing Center at Tech Port. “In tandem, attendees are getting into the venue faster creating an enhanced guest experience that is key for the venue.”

The partnership between Premium Parking and ASM Global marks a major step forward in modernizing parking management at major venues. By using digital-first, gateless technology, the companies will create smoother and more efficient parking processes, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and operational benefits. This partnership reflects the shared vision of Premium Parking and ASM Global to deliver top-tier experiences from the moment guests arrive at the venue, aligning with both companies’ missions to innovate and create value.

About Premium Parking

Premium has rethought the entire value-creation chain for properties, from the way parking is designed and managed (without gates), how offices and campuses manage permits, to how residents and visitors integrate with businesses and venues, and how new value is distributed among stakeholders and clients. This paradigm shift uses modern cloud infrastructure, AI camera technology, mobile payments; clear, friendly policies, combined with service excellence, to make cities and places everywhere more discoverable and accessible. Headquartered in New Orleans, Premium Parking operates in over 40 cities across the U.S. and focuses on transforming parking through gateless, mobile-first technologies. The company can be found online at www.premiumparking.com.

About ASM Global

Award-winning ASM Global is the world’s No. 1 development and full-service venue company focused on client-first approaches for driving significant financial success. The company’s elite network spans five continents featuring a portfolio of more than 400 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention/exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.

ASM Global translates its unique visionary ownership experience into innovative project development, planning and execution, content programming, curated guest-immersive experiences, locally tailored solutions, and optimized revenue streams for our client’s properties and surrounding communities. Focused on value creation and economic growth, ASM Global realizes venue business potential to elevate the profitability and profile of our clients and partners. We cultivate strong, inclusive relationships with the communities we work and live in while championing the welfare and development of our employees and small business partners, resulting in a more cohesive, resilient and vibrant community.

ASM Global’s expertise extends across existing venue management, new venue development, and transformative renovation projects across the most exciting properties in the industry including: Kai Tak Sports Park (Hong Kong), Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA), The Moscone Convention Center (San Francisco, CA), AO Arena (Manchester, UK), Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA), Desert Diamond Arena (Glendale, AZ), and Fishers Event Center (Fishers, IN).For more information on ASM Global, visit: www.asmglobal.com