Caribou Wins Pilot Competition with Right at Home, Becoming National Preferred Partner for Rewards & Recognition Across the United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caribou Rewards is announcing its official partnership with Right at Home, becoming the national in-home care provider’s preferred rewards and recognition partner for their 433 locations throughout the United States.

Right at Home franchises undertook a rigorous, 6-month competitive pilot program to inform vendor selection, which was initiated at the end of 2023 in an effort to improve overall caregiver experience, with a focus on increasing staff engagement, bolstering recruitment efforts, and enhancing retention.

Caribou’s mission is to elevate care agencies to world-class employer status, fueling excellence across organizations through automated rewards and recognition programs designed to make caregivers feel seen and valued. Right at Home US selected Caribou after achieving exceptional results in the pilot program, illustrating positive business outcomes for participating franchises.

“ Simply put - Caribou won in every category” said Jessica Schultz, Director of People Strategy at Right at Home. “ Caribou continues to drive new integrations and build-outs to fit our needs. Their adaptability and willingness to listen and learn were unmatched. Plus, their customer service level was superior, and their platform readiness was mature.”

" We aim to help our agency partners become outstanding employers and great businesses through a technology-enabled culture that puts caregivers first. This partnership signals Right at Home's commitment to being an industry leader by improving the caregiver experience and overall business performance, through innovative technology,” says Christian Alaimo, Caribou’s Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

In six months, Right at Home pilot franchises saw 15% growth in active staff, 15% improvement in Electronic Visit Verification, and a 65% improvement in new hire retention.

Rosaleen Doherty, Co-Owner at Right at Home Boston, a customer of Caribou since 2022, is thrilled that more franchise owners will reap the benefits of Caribou: “ Caribou is a way for us to reach people across our entire company, and help them be seen for the great work they do. We know this equates to job satisfaction, and that’s what we’re aiming for with our teams. Thanks to Caribou, we have a tool in our toolbox that helps reward our team easily and immediately - without extra administrative work.”

“ We’re excited to see how this partnership evolves year after year, and our Right at Home franchises will be thrilled to have access to a tool like Caribou that their caregivers love,” says Schultz.

About Caribou

Caribou is a rewards and engagement application built to elevate care agencies to world-class employer status. With programs designed to make caregivers feel seen and valued, Caribou fuels excellence across your entire organization, improving retention, recruitment, and staff performance, all while improving overall operational efficiency. Caribou supports customers across the United States and Canada. Caribou’s referral programs have generated thousands of hires for agencies, improving the caregiver shortage that impacts the lives of millions. Find out more at www.caribou.care.