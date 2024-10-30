KBRA Assigns A Rating to NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds, 2024 Series CC; Affirms A+ Rating for New Jersey GO and A Rating for Related Appropriation Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of A to the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority (NJTTFA) Transportation Program Bonds, 2024 Series CC.

KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of A+ for the State of New Jersey's General Obligation Bonds.

Lastly, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of A for the following bonds:

New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority

Transportation Program Bonds

Transportation Program Notes (Fixed Rate)

New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)

Lease Revenue Bonds

New Jersey Education Facilities Authority (NJEFA)

Revenue Bonds, Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Issues

The rating Outlook for each rated obligation is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

State economic base is large and diverse. Per capita personal income is the fourth highest in the nation.

Governor has broad executive powers under the New Jersey Constitution to adjust the budget and reduce spending to maintain budget balance.

Credit Challenges

One-time federal revenues bolstered finances through the pandemic, but reserves are now being drawn down.

Unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities are very high relative to personal income and gross state product.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Track record of consistently balanced operations that does not rely upon non-recurring revenues, provides full actuarially determined pension contributions, and supports maintenance of substantial operating reserves.

Economic growth patterns that meet or exceed regional and national trends.

For Downgrade

A resumption of the pattern of underfunding full actuarial pension contributions.

A significant diminution of reserves to balance financial operations to a level no longer consistent with the rating level.

